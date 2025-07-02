Biliary Tract Cancer Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical, Remegen, EMD Serono, SMT Bio Co., Ltd.

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) Pipeline Insight"DelveInsight's,“Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) - Pipeline Insight, 2025,” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 80+ pipeline drugs in Biliary Tract Cancers (BTCs) pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

DelveInsight reports that more than 80 prominent companies are currently involved in the development of over 80 potential therapies targeting biliary tract cancer.

Biliary Tract Cancer Overview:

Biliary tract cancer develops in the cells lining the bile ducts, gallbladder, or ampulla of Vater. When it affects the bile ducts specifically, it is referred to as cholangiocarcinoma and is classified based on its location: intrahepatic (within the liver), hilar (at the convergence of the left and right hepatic ducts), or extrahepatic (outside the liver, involving the common bile duct). Each form has distinct clinical features, genetic mutations, and risk factors. Diagnosis typically relies on imaging methods such as ultrasound, CT scans, MRI, and MRCP. Surgery is the only curative treatment available, although recurrence is common. Chemotherapy and radiotherapy are frequently used as additional therapies. Emerging advancements in targeted treatments, immunotherapies, and molecular research-particularly in the adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings-are offering new hope for enhancing survival and quality of life in affected patients.

"Biliary Tract Cancer Pipeline Insight 2025" report by DelveInsight provides a comprehensive analysis of the ongoing clinical development activities and growth prospects across the Biliary Tract Cancer Therapeutics Market.

DelveInsight's Biliary Tract Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 80+ active players working to develop 80+ pipeline therapies for Biliary Tract Cancer treatment.

In November 2025, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted accelerated approval for Ziihera® (zanidatamab-hrii) 50mg/mL intravenous injection to treat adults with previously treated, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) biliary tract cancer (BTC), identified through an FDA-approved test. Ziihera received this approval based on a 52% objective response rate (ORR) and a median duration of response (DOR) of 14.9 months, as assessed by independent central review. Continued approval may depend on confirming clinical benefit in a follow-up trial. The Phase 3 HERIZON-BTC-302 trial is ongoing to assess zanidatamab in combination with standard therapy versus standard therapy alone in first-line treatment of HER2-positive BTC.

In August 2025, Compass Therapeutics, Inc. announced the completion of patient enrollment in its COMPANION-002 trial. This randomized Phase 2/3 study, involving 150 patients, evaluates CTX-009 in individuals with biliary tract cancer (BTC).

In June 2025, Bold Therapeutics shared positive Phase 2 safety and efficacy results for its lead treatment, BOLD-100, for advanced metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC) and gastric cancer (GC) at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) annual meeting.

Key Biliary Tract Cancer companies such as Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical, RemeGen, EMD Serono, SMT bio Co., Ltd., CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., InnoPharmax Inc., Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, Hoffmann-La Roche, Shanghai Miracogen Inc., Zymeworks Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, Ipsen, Threshold Pharmaceuticals, Leap Therapeutics, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Array BioPharma, Redx Pharma Plc, Compass Therapeutics, Lee's Pharmaceutical Limited, and others are evaluating new drugs for Biliary Tract Cancer to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Biliary Tract Cancer pipeline therapies in various stages of development include MRG 002, Disitamab vedotin, Envafolimab, DKN-01, and others.

Biliary Tract Cancer Pipeline Analysis

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the Biliary Tract Cancer Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Biliary Tract Cancer treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the Biliary Tract Cancer market.

MRG 002: Miracogen

Disitamab vedotin: Yantai Rongchang Pharmaceutical

Envafolimab: Alphamab Oncology DKN-01: Leap Therapeutics

More than 80 prominent companies are actively developing treatments for biliary tract cancer. Notably, SMT Bio Co., Ltd. has drug candidates in the advanced Phase II/III stage of development.

Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

