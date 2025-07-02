B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma Clinical Trials, Companies, Therapeutic Assessment, Emerging Therapies, Treatment Algorithm, And Pipeline Analysis Xencor, MEI Pharma, Celldex Thera

MENAFN - GetNews)



B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Overview:

B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) is a type of cancer that arises from abnormal B lymphocytes-white blood cells essential to the immune system. It accounts for over 85% of all NHL cases, making it the most common subtype. B-cell NHL includes several subtypes, classified based on cell morphology, surface proteins, and genetic traits. Key subtypes include diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL), and Burkitt lymphoma. The disease typically starts in the lymph nodes or lymphoid tissues and can spread to other organs, such as the gastrointestinal tract. Common symptoms include painless swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, fatigue, weight loss, itchy skin, and pain in the chest, abdomen, or bones. When fever, night sweats, and weight loss occur together, they are known as B symptoms and are important for staging and prognosis.

Diagnosing B-cell NHL-especially types with small- to medium-sized cells-can be difficult due to their resemblance to reactive lymphadenopathy and other lymphomas. Accurate diagnosis relies on a combination of techniques, including immunohistochemistry and flow cytometry, which must be interpreted in the context of the patient's clinical presentation and cellular morphology. Proper recognition of cytologic features is key to choosing the right diagnostic tests. Subtypes such as marginal zone lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, CLL/SLL, and lymphoplasmacytic lymphoma are often misdiagnosed based on cytology alone. Therefore, a lymph node biopsy is usually necessary for definitive diagnosis and proper classification.

In May 2023, Bristol Myers Squibb announced positive topline results from two studies: TRANSCEND FL, a global, multicenter Phase 2 study evaluating Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL), and TRANSCEND NHL 001, a pivotal Phase 1 study assessing Breyanzi in patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), including mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). Both studies met the primary endpoint of overall response rate, with Breyanzi showing statistically significant and clinically meaningful responses in relapsed or refractory FL and MCL.

In May 2023, Janssen Biotech, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced a global collaboration and licensing agreement with Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc. (CBMG) to develop, manufacture, and commercialize next-generation CAR T-cell therapies for treating B-cell malignancies.

In May 2023, Genmab A/S revealed that the FDA approved EPKINLY (epcoritamab-bysp) as the first and only T-cell engaging bispecific antibody for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma, after two or more lines of systemic therapy.

In January 2023, Fate Therapeutics, Inc. announced it had declined a proposal from Janssen Biotech to continue their collaboration and option agreement under revised terms, leading to the termination of the agreement and the winding down of all collaboration activities in the first quarter of 2023.

Key B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma companies such as Xencor, MEI Pharma, Celldex Therapeutics, TG Therapeutics, Shanghai Unicar-Therapy, Bio-medicine Technology, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Mustang Bio, Novartis, Loxo Oncology, Genmab, Nkarta, Nurix Therapeutics, Prelude Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new drugs for B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma to improve the treatment landscape. Promising B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline therapies in various stages of development include Valemetostat, MB-106, CB-010, LP-284, and others.

B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis

The report provides detailed insights into the key companies that are developing therapies in the B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Market.

The report also evaluates different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma treatment.

It analyzes the key companies involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

It navigates the emerging drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement, and financing details for future advancement of the B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma market.

Valemetostat: Daiichi Sankyo

MB-106: Mustang Bio

CB-010: Caribou Biosciences LP-284: Lantern Pharma

Over 75 key companies are working on developing therapies for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Among them, Daiichi Sankyo has drug candidates for B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the advanced Phase II stage.

DelveInsight's report covers around 22+ products under different phases of clinical development like



Late stage products (Phase III)

Mid-stage products (Phase II)

Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of

Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates

B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Oral Intramuscular

B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Monoclonal antibody

Small molecule Peptide

B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Current Treatment Patterns

4. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma - DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Late-Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Mid-Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Discontinued Products

13. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Product Profiles

14. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Key Companies

15. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Unmet Needs

18. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Future Perspectives

19. B-cell Non-hodgkin Lymphoma Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

