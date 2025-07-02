Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Appears Robust With 80+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

DelveInsight's,“ Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 80+ companies and 85+ pipeline drugs in Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Metastatic Prostate Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.

In June 2025, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC announced substudy is to assess the efficacy and safety of ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd), given alone or with other treatments in participants with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

In June 2025, AstraZeneca conducted a Phase I/II study of AZD0754 autologous CAR T-cell therapy administered intravenously to participants with metastatic prostate cancer. The study is intended to assess the safety, cellular kinetics, pharmacodynamics, preliminary efficacy, and feasibility of manufacturing AZD0754 for patients with metastatic prostate cancer.

In June 2025, Aragon Pharmaceuticals Inc. conducted a study is to evaluate the efficacy and safety of apalutamide in adult men with high-risk non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

In June 2025, Janssen Biotech Inc . organized a study is to show that abiraterone acetate plus prednisone added to the current standard of care, gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) decreases prostate specific antigen (PSA) and prolongs the time until it is evident that the cancer has grown. Additionally, safety information about abiraterone acetate in combination with prednisone will be collected. This will include looking at what side effects occur, how often they occur, and for how long they last.

The leading Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies such as Merck, AstraZeneca, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Cardiff Oncology, Janux Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lantheus, Eli Lilly and Company, Madison Vaccines, Exelixis, Laekna Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetics, Phosplatin Therapeutics, MacroGenics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma, DexTech Medical, Debiopharm, Astellas Pharma, Arvinas, Orion Corporation, CellCentric, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, OncoC4, Inmune Bio, Celcuity and others. Promising Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies such as Enzalutamide, Cabazitaxel, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan, MK-5684, Aflibercept, HLD-0915, Prednisone, Quinacrine, SR31747A anad others.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

Opevesostat: Merck

Opevesostat is an oral, non-steroidal and selective inhibitor of the CYP11A1 enzyme discovered and developed by Orion for the treatment of hormone-dependent cancers, such as prostate cancer. By inhibiting CYP11A1 enzyme activity, ODM-208 is designed to suppress the production of all steroid hormones and their precursors that may activate the androgen receptor signaling pathway. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

AZD5305: AstraZeneca

AZD5305 is a highly potent and selective inhibitor of PARP1 with 500-fold selectivity for PARP1 over PARP2. When PARP1 is inhibited, it leads to the accumulation of DNA damage, particularly in cells lacking functional HRR pathways. This results in cell death due to the inability to repair critical DNA lesions. AZD5305 inhibits growth in cells with deficiencies in DNA repair, with minimal/no effects in other cells. Currently, the drug is in Phase III stage of its development for the treatment of Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

SX-682: Syntrix Pharmaceuticals

SX-682 is a potent small-molecule dual-inhibitor of CXCR1 and CXCR2, chemokine receptors pivotal to myeloid cell suppression of cancer surveillance by the adaptive immune system. By blocking the CXCR1/2 pathway, SX-682 inactivates immunosuppressive myeloid cells, thereby cutting off“at the source” dozens of downstream pro-tumor mechanisms mediated by these cells. The inactivation of suppressive myeloid cells liberates effector cells to kill and eliminate cancer cells. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

Onvansertib: Cardiff Oncology

Onvansertib is a first-in-class, third generation, highly selective, oral Polo like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, that is designed to target and inhibit cancer cell division (mitosis). It is an orally bioavailable, adenosine triphosphate (ATP) competitive inhibitor of polo-like kinase 1 (PLK1; PLK-1; STPK13), with potential antineoplastic activity. Upon administration, Onvansertib selectively binds to and inhibits PLK1, which disrupts mitosis and induces selective G2/M cell-cycle arrest followed by apoptosis in PLK1-overexpressing tumor cells. PLK1, named after the polo gene of Drosophila melanogaster, is a serine/threonine kinase that is crucial for the regulation of mitosis, and plays a key role in tumor cell proliferation. PLK1 expression is upregulated in a variety of tumor cell types and high expression is associated with increased aggressiveness and poor prognosis. Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

JANX007: Janux Therapeutics

JANX007 is lead novel Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr). JANX007 is designed to target PSMA, a protein expressed in prostate cancer tumors and the vasculature of tumors and is in the clinic for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The company designed PSMA-TRACTr drug candidate as a single-masked TRACTr in which the PSMA-binding domain is unmasked. The T cell-specific binding domain (CD3e) is masked to help minimize CRS. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

ORIC-944: ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc

ORIC-944 is a potent and selective allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the embryonic ectoderm development (EED) subunit that demonstrates best-in-class drug properties in preclinical studies, including potency, solubility, and pharmacokinetics, with half-life supporting once daily dosing. ORIC-944 was initially evaluated as a single agent in a Phase Ib trial in patients with advanced prostate cancer and demonstrated potential best-in-class drug properties, including clinical half-life of approximately 20 hours, robust target engagement and a favorable safety profile. Currently, the drug is in Phase I stage of its development for the treatment of Metastatic Prostate Cancer.

Merck, AstraZeneca, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Cardiff Oncology, Janux Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lantheus, Eli Lilly and Company, Madison Vaccines, Exelixis, Laekna Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetics, Phosplatin Therapeutics, MacroGenics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma, DexTech Medical, Debiopharm, Astellas Pharma, Arvinas, Orion Corporation, CellCentric, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, OncoC4, Inmune Bio, Celcuity and others.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Companies- Merck, AstraZeneca, Syntrix Pharmaceuticals, Cardiff Oncology, Janux Therapeutics, ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Lantheus, Eli Lilly and Company, Madison Vaccines, Exelixis, Laekna Therapeutics, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Zenith Epigenetics, Phosplatin Therapeutics, MacroGenics, Modra Pharmaceuticals, RedHill Biopharma, DexTech Medical, Debiopharm, Astellas Pharma, Arvinas, Orion Corporation, CellCentric, Karyopharm Therapeutics, Corcept Therapeutics, OncoC4, Inmune Bio, Celcuity and others.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Pipeline Therapies- Enzalutamide, Cabazitaxel, Ifinatamab Deruxtecan, MK-5684, Aflibercept, HLD-0915, Prednisone, Quinacrine, SR31747A anad others.

Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Metastatic Prostate Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

