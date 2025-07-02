Ocular Hypertension Market Set For Steady Growth Through 2034, Driven By Novel Therapies And Aging Population Demographics Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)"Ocular Hypertension Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034"The ocular hypertension market is experiencing steady expansion, driven by increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, an aging population, and breakthrough therapies from key pharmaceutical players, including Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Santen Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, Nicox, Kowa, Qlaris Bio, and Noveome Biotherapeutics, among others.

DelveInsight's " Ocular Hypertension Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034 " report delivers an in-depth understanding of the ocular hypertension treatment market, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as market trends across the US, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan. The report comprehensively evaluates the current treatment landscape, emerging therapies, market share of individual treatments, and ocular hypertension market forecasts through 2034, providing crucial insights for stakeholders in the ocular hypertension therapeutic area.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the ocular hypertension market in the 7MM is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034, driven by the introduction of novel therapies such as NCX 470, QLS-111, and ST266, alongside a growing aging population.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, in 2024, there were approximately 13 million cases diagnosed with ocular hypertension in the 7MM, with a total of 21 million prevalent cases . The United States accounted for 41% of the diagnosed cases, while EU4 and the UK represented 38% and Japan represented 21% of the cases. Both prevalence and diagnostic rates are projected to increase over the forecast period (2025–2034).

The DelveInsight report further categorizes the ocular hypertension patient population into several groups for analysis, including gender-specific prevalence and age-specific prevalence cases. In 2024, females were more affected by ocular hypertension in the US compared to males. Additionally, Japan saw the highest prevalence of ocular hypertension among individuals aged 80 and above, followed by those in the lower age groups.

The current ocular hypertension treatment landscape involves both pharmacological and surgical therapies, with the market segmented into various classes: prostaglandin analogs (PGAs), beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, RHO kinase inhibitors, and combination therapies. VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution) by Bausch + Lomb represents a significant advancement, offering a dual mechanism of action as a prostaglandin analog designed to manage IOP in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

RHOPRESSA (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) by Alcon/Santen Pharmaceutical, a 0.02% Rho kinase inhibitor, lowers intraocular pressure by increasing aqueous humor outflow through the trabecular meshwork, reducing aqueous humor production, and lowering episcleral venous pressure. Meanwhile, DURYSTA (bimatoprost implant) by AbbVie delivers a biodegradable implant containing 10 μg of bimatoprost via a single intracameral administration.

The ocular hypertension pipeline shows promising developments with several novel treatments in clinical stages. NCX 470 by Nicox/Kowa is an innovative eye drop formulation combining nitric oxide and bimatoprost to lower IOP through dual mechanisms, with topline results from the Denali Phase III trial expected in the second half of 2025. QLS-111 by Qlaris Bio, based on an ATP-sensitive potassium channel modulator platform, has shown persistent IOP reduction without causing hyperemia, with two US Phase II trials initiated in April 2024. ST266 by Noveome Biotherapeutics, a cell-free biologic containing hundreds of proteins and factors involved in cellular healing and neuroprotection, has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective effects in preclinical studies.

Recent developments highlight the dynamic nature of the ocular hypertension treatment landscape. The US NDA for NCX 470 is expected to be submitted in H1 2026, while Qlaris Bio secured USD 24 million in Series B funding to support QLS-111 development. Further clinical milestone updates and regulatory submissions are anticipated throughout the forecast period.

The ocular hypertension treatment market is highly competitive, with major players including Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Santen Pharmaceutical, AbbVie, Nicox, Kowa, Qlaris Bio, Noveome Biotherapeutics, and other pharmaceutical companies advancing innovative therapies through robust R&D and strategic partnerships. The market landscape continues to evolve with companies pursuing clinical trials and strategic partnerships to introduce innovative treatment approaches and expand their market share.

Looking ahead, the ocular hypertension market faces challenges related to the variability in angle configurations, necessitating varied surgical approaches for effective intraocular pressure management. However, future treatment opportunities are expanding with a focus on pharmacological advancements and innovative delivery methods, including neuroprotection approaches to preserve ocular health. New therapies such as rho kinase inhibitors and nitric oxide-donating PGAs focus on improving aqueous humor outflow, specifically targeting the trabecular meshwork.

DelveInsight's analysis underscores that several unmet needs remain in ocular hypertension management, prompting continued innovation in treatment approaches. As the market evolves with novel therapeutic mechanisms and improved delivery systems, the ocular hypertension market is positioned for steady growth and therapeutic advancement, driven by demographic trends and ongoing clinical development activities.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Report Introduction

3. Ocular Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance

4. Ocular Hypertension Market: Future Perspective

5. Executive Summary of Ocular Hypertension

6. Key Events

7. Ocular Hypertension Background and Overview

8. Ocular Hypertension Market Epidemiology and Patient Population

9. Ocular Hypertension Patient Journey

10. Ocular Hypertension Marketed Drugs

11. Ocular Hypertension Emerging Drugs

12. Ocular Hypertension: Seven Major Market Analysis

13. Key Opinion Leaders' Views

14. Ocular Hypertension Market Unmet Needs

15. SWOT Analysis

16. Reimbursement and Market Access

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

