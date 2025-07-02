Arab League Chief Slams Israeli Minister's Call To Annex West Bank As Irresponsible, Dangerous'

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, July 2 (Petra) – Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit on Tuesday condemned remarks by Israel's Justice Minister calling for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, describing them as "dangerous and irresponsible."In a statement released by the Arab League, Aboul Gheit warned that such statements reflect alarming intentions to carry out colonial plans. He said Israel is deluded by its military power and continues to disregard international law and even basic ethical norms.Aboul Gheit cautioned that Israel's arrogance will only lead to an unending cycle of violence and escalation.He emphasized that the annexation of the West Bank is a key goal of Israel's far-right political factions, calling on the international community to take a firm stand against such a dangerous policy, which could ignite further instability across the region.The Arab League reaffirmed that the West Bank is an occupied Palestinian territory under international law and relevant United Nations resolutions and in line with the consensus of the vast majority of the international community. The League described annexation rhetoric as political thuggery and a flagrant affront to global norms and values.