Nasdaq Rallies Amid Tech Gains, Dow Slips Slightly Oil Prices Climb

New York, July 2 (Petra) – The tech-heavy Nasdaq index surged 190 points on Wednesday to close at 20,393, reflecting continued investor optimism in the technology sector.The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down slightly, settling at 44,484 points, while the broader S&P 500 index gained 29 points to reach 6,227.Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by nearly $2, trading at $67.19 per barrel.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.