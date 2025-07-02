403
Nasdaq Rallies Amid Tech Gains, Dow Slips Slightly Oil Prices Climb
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
New York, July 2 (Petra) – The tech-heavy Nasdaq index surged 190 points on Wednesday to close at 20,393, reflecting continued investor optimism in the technology sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down slightly, settling at 44,484 points, while the broader S&P 500 index gained 29 points to reach 6,227.
Meanwhile, U.S. crude oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) rose by nearly $2, trading at $67.19 per barrel.
