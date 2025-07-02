Russia Launched More Than 5,000 Drones, 330 Missiles At Ukraine In June Sybiha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha said this in a post on the social media platform X , as reported by Ukrinform.

Sybiha noted that this massive scale of terror demonstrates Russia's blatant rejection of US-led peace efforts and its call for an end to the killings as the first step toward peaceful resolution. He stressed that the only way to force Russia to end the war is to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine.

“Such a large number of drones, bombs, and missiles, particularly ballistic, proves the urgency of further bolstering Ukraine's air defense. We need more interceptors and systems. We are also ready to purchase or rent them,” the minister stressed.

Sybiha also urged increased investment in Ukraine's defense production, including interceptor drones and air defense.

“Ukraine is actively working to develop its own capabilities, but we require support now-given the scale of Russian terror,” he wrote.

The head of Ukrainian diplomacy pointed out that Russia's relentless strikes primarily target civilians, including women and children, as well as schools, hospitals, and residential areas. The minister noted that according to UN data, civilian casualties in Ukraine increased by 37% in the last half year.

“Now is not the time for weak decisions. Now is the time to demonstrate strength and send the right signals to Moscow,” Sybiha stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that by June 15, Russia had launched approximately 2,800 attack drones, nearly 3,000 guided aerial bombs, and 140 missiles of various types against Ukraine since the beginning of summer.