Kuwait Slams Israeli Occupation Designs To Expand West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 2 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly denounced recent calls by officials of the Israeli occupation regime for expanding the scope of Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian West Bank.
The planned settlement expansions constitute a serious violation of the international legitimacy and the relevant UN resolutions, the Ministry noted in a press release on Wednesday.
The State of Kuwait maintains its support to the brotherly people of Palestine in their struggle to regain their legitimate rights pursuant to the UN resolutions and the Arab initiative for peace, including their right to establish an independent state within the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.
The State of Kuwait renews the call for the UN Security Council to shoulder its responsibility for protecting international peace and security and defending the international legitimacy, according to the statement. (end)
