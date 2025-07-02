Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Saudi FM, US State Secretary Discuss Mideast Issues


2025-07-02 07:04:34
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio the latest regional and international developments.
During a call, initiated by Prince Faisal on Wednesday, they discussed the bilateral relations and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership, alongside the latest global developments. (end)
