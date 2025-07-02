403
EU, China Urge Iran To Resume Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 2 (KUNA) -- EU High Representative/Vice-President Kaja Kallas and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi co-chaired 13th round of the EU-China Strategic Dialogue in Brussels on Wednesday.
Laying the groundwork for a leaders' summit in July, they discussed bilateral issues as well as the broader geopolitical situation, according to a post-event press release.
Kallas reaffirmed the EU's commitment to engage constructively with China to address global challenges.
Regarding trade, she emphasised the importance to find concrete solutions to rebalance the economic relationship, level the playing field and improve reciprocity in market access.
She also called on China to put an end to its distortive practices, including its restrictions on rare earths exports, which pose significant risks to European companies and endanger the reliability of global supply chains.
On Ukraine, Kallas highlighted the serious threat Chinese companies' support for Russia's illegal war poses to European security.
She urged China to immediately cease all material support that sustains Russia's military industrial complex and called on China to back a full and unconditional ceasefire and a just and lasting peace in Ukraine grounded in full respect for the United Nations Charter.
They discussed the Middle East and welcomed the de-escalation between Israel and Iran.
Kallas urged Iran to immediately restart negotiations on its nuclear programme and that Europe stands ready to facilitate talks.
Both sides agreed on the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty as the cornerstone of the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.
Kallas reiterated the important role of the International Atomic Energy Agency in monitoring Iran's nuclear activities.
She also underscored the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages, and for full, unimpeded humanitarian access to those in need.
On Taiwan, Kallas reaffirmed the EU's commitment to its One China policy, while expressing opposition to any unilateral attempts to alter the status quo, including by force or coercion.
She expressed concerns about human rights in China as well as hybrid threats in Europe coming from China.
The two sides looked forward to meeting again soon and to continue exchanges on issues of common interest. (end)
