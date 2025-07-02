Expert Panel To Discuss Corrosion Control Trends In India's Water And Wastewater Sectors

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

AMPP and AWWA Launch First Joint Webinar Highlighting Global Collaboration and Local Innovation

- Jennifer MerckDELHI, INDIA, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP ), the leading global authority in materials protection and performance, in collaboration with the American Water Works Association (AWWA ), will host a free international webinar,“Expert Panel Explains Water and Wastewater Corrosion Control Trends in India,” on July 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.This two-hour virtual event brings together leading experts from across India to explore corrosion mitigation practices that extend the life of critical infrastructure, improve system resilience, and support sustainable water and wastewater operations.The program is a direct result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AMPP and AWWA, which establishes a framework for cooperation on technical knowledge exchange, event programming, and potential collaboration in regions outside the United States and Canada, particularly India. The agreement aims to“help to promulgate knowledge and technologies that protect people, assets, and the environment from the effects of corrosion.”“This webinar is a powerful example of how international partnerships can elevate global best practices,” said Jennifer Merck, Vice President of Maritime at AMPP.“The caliber of speakers and the depth of insight they bring showcase the strength of our collaboration with AWWA and our shared commitment to expanding access to corrosion education in the water and wastewater sectors worldwide.”Attendees will gain practical insights into minimizing lifecycle costs, integrating digital transformation in utility management, and reusing wastewater for industrial operations. Covering topics from smart water technologies to corrosion control in treatment plants, the webinar offers actionable guidance for asset managers, engineers, utility leaders, and environmental experts focused on long-term infrastructure performance and sustainability.Featured speakers include:.Randy Moore, Past Vice President, AWWATopic: The Importance of Corrosion Control for Asset Management & Sustainability.Ramesh Kumar Roy, Deputy General Manager, Indian Oil Corporation LimitedTopic: Smart Water Management through Digital Transformation.Dr. V. Ravichandran, Director of Business Development, Sartime HorologicalTopic: Corrosion Challenges in Wastewater Treatment Plants.Dr. Sunil D. Kahar, Assistant Professor, The Maharaja Sayajirao University of BarodaTopic: Accelerated Electro-chemical Testing for Optimized Material SelectionThe webinar will conclude with a panel Q&A moderated by AMPP Past Chair Amir Eliezer.Event Details:Date: Thursday, July 24, 2025Time: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. EasternRegister: Webcast LinkFor more information on the webinar and speakers, visit: events/water-wastewater-corrosion-control-in-india-webcast

