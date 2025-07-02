City Museum Unveils Labyrinth

A Massive New Maze Built From St. Louis Area History

ST. LOUIS, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- City Museum invites the curious and the brave to "lose yourself to find your path" in Labyrinth – its largest new installation since Toddler Town debuted in 2018. Officially opening to the public on July 4, 2025, Labyrinth is the most expansive build-out ever on the museum's fourth floor, combining art, architecture, and a whole lot of imagination with relics of the industrial past of the greater St. Louis area.

Heart of Labyrinth - this is the center point of the Labyrinth experience showcasing multiple pieces of industrial and nautical elements that were used to create Labyrinth.

Labyrinth illustration provides the explorer just enough information to help navigate all of the nooks and crannies of Labyrinth, but there is much more to find than the illustration depicts.

This immersive maze isn't just about getting lost – it's about exploring unexpected textures, surprising turns, and stories embedded in every wall. Guests can choose how they navigate: through walkways, crawlable mouse holes, or overhead climbers – each path winding through a world made from repurposed materials with a twist of surrealism and wonder.

Key features of Labyrinth include:



A brand-new two-story slide – now the third-longest active slide in City Museum.

Walls constructed from former syrup tanks, which smelled deliciously sweet while being welded into place.

A gleaming wall of vintage Twinkie pans, giving new life to snack-time nostalgia.

Historic library glass salvaged from downtown St. Louis' Central Library, refracting light and history in equal measure.

A striking snail-like turbine, which anchors both the space and the exhibit's identity, featured prominently in Labyrinth's logo.

Many other artifacts including nautical and mechanical elements pulled from the St. Louis area – a nod to the city's riverfront roots and industrial heritage. A Key Quest keeps your eyes sharp and your curiosity sharper with every key symbol marking nine unique elements inside of Labyrinth.

"Labyrinth is more than a maze – it's a physical expression of how City Museum reimagines what the city leaves behind," said City Museum General Manager, Eric Gilbert. "We've transformed everything from syrup tanks to library glass into an adventure that's iconically St. Louis and its surrounding area."

Labyrinth opens July 4 and will be open exclusively to member pass holders from 10-11am on July 4, 5, and 6. Labyrinth is included with museum general admission and member passes. Press and media are invited to reach out for tours and interview requests.

