History-Making Uber Drivers In Victoria Join UFCW 1518

Union ready to support drivers in making history by bargaining first-ever rideshare collective agreement

VICTORIA, British Columbia, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFCW 1518 is proud to welcome Greater Victoria's Uber drivers as our newest members following their historic union certification. As BC's largest private sector union, we are well-positioned to support these groundbreaking workers as they embark on negotiating Canada's first ever collective agreement for rideshare drivers.

"Congratulations to Victoria's Uber drivers for making history and proving that gig workers don't have to face workplace problems alone," says Patrick Johnson, UFCW 1518 President. "We're honored to welcome these trailblazing workers to the UFCW 1518 family. They've made history, and now they have our union ready to back them up."

The organizing victory represents a new chapter for app-based workers, demonstrating that all workers deserve a voice in their working conditions, regardless of how technology shapes their workplace.

“This is a defining moment for the labour movement in Canada,” says Shawn Haggerty, UFCW Canada National President.“The certification of Uber drivers in Victoria shows that workers in every sector-even in the platform economy-can organize and win. These drivers are setting a national precedent, and UFCW Canada is committed to supporting them every step of the way as they work toward a strong and fair first collective agreement.”

UFCW 1518 brings proven expertise in representing workers in emerging industries. The union has successfully organized BC's cannabis sector and secured representation for temporary foreign agricultural workers, demonstrating a track record of winning rights for workers in non-traditional industries.

Focused on What Matters to Drivers

Working closely with drivers to develop proposals that reflect their priorities, UFCW 1518 is ready to move forward with collective bargaining. Fundamentally, drivers organized because they wanted a way to influence their working conditions and have a say in future changes to the app. Through months of organizing, drivers identified core issues including greater transparency around trip rates and earnings, improved health and safety protections, and fair processes for account deactivations.

“Technology may have changed how work happens, but gig work is still work-and all workers need a voice,” says Pablo Godoy, UFCW Canada Director of Emerging Sectors.“Having a strong local like 1518 leading this effort gives these drivers the best chance of success in bargaining their first collective agreement, and they have our full support."

This certification was made possible by British Columbia's progressive labour laws, which recognize that platform workers deserve the same fundamental right to organize as all other workers in the province.

About UFCW 1518

UFCW 1518 is BC's largest private sector union, representing over 28,000 workers in the retail, grocery, healthcare, food industry and cannabis sectors. For media enquiries, email ... .