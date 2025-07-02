Water Replenishment District Receives Certificate Of Achievement For Excellence In Financial Reporting For 21St Consecutive Year

LAKEWOOD, Calif., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Water Replenishment District (WRD) has once again been recognized for its commitment to financial transparency, accountability, and reporting. The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) has awarded WRD the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its 2024 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR).

This achievement marks the 21st consecutive year WRD has received this prestigious award, which is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting.

Established in 1945, the GFOA's Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting Program encourages state and local governments to exceed the minimum requirements of generally accepted accounting principles. The award recognizes agencies that demonstrate a commitment to transparency and full disclosure through comprehensive, clearly presented financial reports.

"I am proud of WRD's longstanding dedication to financial excellence and transparency, reflected in over two decades of this recognition from GFOA," said WRD Division 2 Director and Chair of the Finance & Audit Committee, Robert Katherman. "Responsible budget management and high-quality groundwater stewardship are at the heart of our mission. We look forward to upholding these standards for many years to come as we continue to protect our region's vital water resources."

This achievement underscores WRD's commitment to sound fiscal practices and the integrity of its accounting team. To view WRD's current and past Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports, please visit our website by clicking here .

The Water Replenishment District is the regional groundwater management agency that protects and preserves the quantity and quality of groundwater for two of the most utilized urban basins in the State of California. The service area is home to over ten percent of California's population residing in 43 cities in southern Los Angeles County. WRD is governed by a publicly elected Board of Directors which includes Joy Langford., Rob Katherman, John D. S. Allen, Sergio Calderon, and Vera Robles-DeWitt.

Contact: Angelina Mancillas

[email protected]

(562) 275-4231

SOURCE Water Replenishment District of Southern California

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED