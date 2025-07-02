Bekah's Watermelon Run Walk Roll Expands Nationwide In Her Memory

Bekah's bright spirit and love of life continue to inspire hope for children born with heart defects around the world.

A watermelon with birthday candles symbolizes Bekah's love of watermelon and the heartfelt remembrance behind the event held in her honor.

Ariel, a 9-month-old from Uganda, will soon receive life-saving heart surgery thanks to support from Bekah's Watermelon Run Walk Roll.

Bekah's memory lives on through this 5K raising funds for kids with heart defects-join in-person or virtually this September.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On what would have been another joyful year of memories, the family of Rebekah“Bekah” invites people across the U.S. to join them in honoring her life through Bekah's Watermelon Run Walk Roll - a 5K event raising funds for children born with congenital heart defects.Bekah was adopted from China in 2013 and brought immense joy, love, and laughter to her family. She passed away unexpectedly in 2014 from a complex heart condition, shortly after her first surgery. While her time on earth was far too short, her impact continues to grow.Each year since 2016, her parents have hosted the Watermelon Run Walk Roll in her memory, celebrating her bright spirit, her deep love of watermelon, and the way she loved with her whole heart. The event raises support for a cause close to their hearts: Love Without Boundaries (LWB), which provides life-saving heart surgeries for children born with congenital heart defects. To date, over 70 children have received life-saving surgeries in Bekah's honor, and more than $347,000 has been raised through the run.One of those children is Ariel, a joyful 9-month-old baby girl from Uganda. Diagnosed with both Down syndrome and a severe heart condition, Ariel's family was devastated to learn that her only chance of survival was an expensive heart surgery they could never afford. Living in a modest home in Kawempe, Uganda, Ariel's parents were desperate to find help. They reached out to every NGO they could, including Love Without Boundaries. In May, they received the life-changing news: Ariel had been selected for sponsorship through LWB's cardiac program. Her parents are now counting down the days until her surgery, hopeful for the healthy future that once seemed out of reach.This year, for the first time, the event includes a virtual option, allowing participants anywhere in the world to join in moving for a cause - walking, running, or rolling in their own communities.Event Details:LWB will provide a free t-shirt to anyone who raises $100 or more.In-Person: Saturday, September 6, 2025 | 9:06 AM at Clement Park, Littleton, COVirtual Option: Join from anywhere, anytime in the month of SeptemberProceeds will help LWB's cardiac program that provides life-saving heart surgeries to waiting children.Bekah's legacy is one of love in action, and this event is one way to keep that love moving forward.Join us. Move with purpose. And carry Bekah's joy to children who need it most.Register or donate at:

Julia Chiodo

Love Without Boundaries

+1 405-216-5837

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.