Mondetta Clothing Announces The Appointment Of Georgi Gvakharia As Vice President Of Retail

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In this role, a first for the company, Gvakharia will oversee retail operations across all of the organization's brands. Initially, he will lead the way as the company's Modern Ambition division makes its first foray into brick-and-mortar retail operations.

"We're excited to have Georgi join the team and look forward to how his expertise will help us grow the retail side of our business for all of our brands," said Ash Modha, CEO and Co-Founder of Mondetta Clothing. "His experience with prestige brands especially aligns with where we want the Modern Ambition brand to go, and we're delighted to have him join us on this journey."

Georgi brings a wealth of experience in luxury retail, having successfully launched and expanded high-end operations across North America. His leadership roles at renowned brands have equipped him with a deep understanding of market dynamics and consumer preferences. At Ralph Lauren, his focus on enhancing the customer experience has contributed to increased brand loyalty and sales growth. His strategic initiatives in the Canadian market demonstrate his ability to adapt and thrive in diverse retail landscapes. With a strong commitment to excellence, Georgi is well-positioned to continue driving success in high-end retail operations.

"I'm thrilled to join Mondetta at such a pivotal moment in its growth. The opportunity to shape the brand's retail journey, rooted in purpose, performance, and style, is both inspiring and deeply aligned with my values. Starting with Modern Ambition, I look forward to working alongside this exceptional team to build something truly meaningful in the luxury menswear space," said Gvakharia.

About Mondetta Clothing:

Mondetta Clothing Inc. is a Canadian leisure and sportswear design and manufacturing company best known for its world flag-themed apparel. Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company has four main divisions: Mondetta, Mondetta Originals, MPG, and Modern Ambition. Founded in 1986, Mondetta-a name that combines the French word 'monde' (world) with the Latin suffix 'etta' (small)-reflected the idea of a shrinking global village made possible by the rapid advancement of communications technologies. Since its inception, Mondetta has become a worldwide leader in sustainable, technical, lifestyle and activewear apparel.

