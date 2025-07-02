Crypto Investors Overwhelmingly Back Trump Administration's Digital Assets Policies, A New Harrisx Poll Finds

WASHINGTON, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new national survey conducted by HarrisX finds that cryptocurrency investors are highly aligned with President Donald Trump's approach to digital assets, with his policies earning the strongest approval ratings of any issue tested in the poll.

81% of crypto investors say they are familiar with the Trump Administration's cryptocurrency policies, and among this group, sentiment is overwhelmingly positive:



73% of crypto investors approve of the job Trump is doing on cryptocurrencies, the highest approval rating across all issues tested

71% say the Administration's policies have positively impacted crypto as a financial asset 64% report being more likely to invest in cryptocurrencies because of Trump's policies

The poll was conducted June 18–19 among 1,096 U.S. adults, including a sample of 230 cryptocurrency investors. The results show broad awareness and support for Trump's stance on crypto.

"The cryptocurrencies market is entering a goldilocks period thanks to the Trump administration's regulatory clarity and support, and the resulting rise in investor confidence," said Dritan Nesho, CEO and chief researcher at HarrisX. "Crypto investors, who now represent over 80 million Americans, say Trump's policies have improved the investment case for digital assets, and nearly half of all retail investors now agree. Leadership and a proactive posture on these issues has generated real market traction."

"Policy alignment is driving market participation and optimism in the crypto sector," added Alex Chizhik, Chief Commercial Officer at HarrisX. "This is a unique opportunity for the industry to expand to new business opportunities like crypto-based treasuries and lagging segments such as female and more democratic or progressive investors."

The poll also reveals that crypto investors are growing more optimistic about the digital asset market:



82% say now is a good time to invest in crypto, up 9 points since March 2025 when HarrisX the same poll among 3,192 adults and 433 cryptocurrency investors

73% plan to invest in the next month (up 6 points) More investors believe crypto is a strong bet both in the short term (81%, up 4 points) and long term (81%, up 6 points)

Trump's policies appear to be resonating outside the core crypto community as well. Nearly half (49%) of retail investors say the Trump Administration has had a positive impact on crypto investments, and 40% say they're more likely to invest because of those policies.

Approval of Trump among crypto investors is also rising overall, up 9 points since March (72% now vs. 63% then), with net approval for his work on cryptocurrencies standing at +56, outpacing other policy areas like the economy (+39), immigration (+42), and cost of government (+48).

Data Methodology

The survey was conducted online within the United States from June 18-19 among 1,096 adults via the HarrisX Overnight Poll. The sample includes 230 cryptocurrency investors with 133 respondents coming from the nationally representative sample and an additional oversample of 97 crypto investors. The June data is compared to an initial wave of the study that was conducted from March 5-15 among 3,192 adults, including 433 cryptocurrency investors.

Respondents for the HarrisX Overnight Poll are recruited through opt-in, web-panel recruitment sampling. Recruitment occurs through a broad variety of professional, validated respondent panels to expand the sampling frame as wide as possible and minimize the impact of any given panel on recruiting methods.

The results reflect a nationally representative sample of U.S. adults. Results were weighted for age, gender, region, race/ethnicity, and income where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population. The margin of error for the June 18-19 study is +/-3.0 percentage points for all adults and +/- 6.5 percentage points for cryptocurrency investors. The margin of error for the March 5-15 study is +/- 1.7 percentage points for all adults and +/- 4.7 percentage points for cryptocurrency investors.

About HarrisX

HarrisX is the preeminent strategic research and data analytics company focused on emerging technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Cryptocurrencies and Web3. HarrisX conducts multi-method research in the United States and over 50 countries around the world on behalf of Fortune 100 companies, public policy institutions, global leaders, NGOs, and philanthropic organizations. HarrisX was the most accurate pollster of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, and one of the most accurate outfits in the 2024 presidential election, correctly calling the results in 5 out of 7 battleground states and Donald Trump winning the national vote.

