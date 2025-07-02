Rewind It 10® Expands Retail Footprint With Launch At Stop & Shop
"Stop & Shop is a trusted name and one of the region's premier grocery retailers, making them an ideal partner as we continue expanding Rewind It 10's reach," said Jeff Aronson, Co-Founder of Rewind It 10. "This partnership is an exciting step toward making high-performance grooming solutions more accessible to men everywhere, and we're proud to align with a retailer that brings the same level of intention and quality to the shopping experience."
In addition to offering consumers a convenient new way to shop the brand in-store, this expansion further cements Rewind It 10's growing retail footprint. It follows the brand's successful nationwide rollouts at Sally Beauty in winter 2023, CVS in fall 2024, and Jean Coutu pharmacies, Canada's second-largest drugstore chain, in spring 2025. In just under two years, Rewind It 10 has quickly emerged as a leading player in the men's grooming category, fueled by strong retail performance, influential brand ambassadors, and a unique product offering that resonates with today's consumer.
About Rewind It 10
Rewind It 10 is a brand co-founded by beauty entrepreneur Carolyn Aronson, industry veteran Jeff Aronson, and Grammy-nominated artist and entrepreneur Fat Joe. The brand is dedicated to providing men with high-quality, easy-to-use at-home hair and beard coloring solutions, empowering them to express their individuality with confidence.
