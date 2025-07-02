How Specialized Training For Therapists Is Addressing The Trauma Epidemic

Dr. Janina Fisher, Faculty, Academy of Therapy Wisdom

Free Janina Fisher Training Healing the Fragmented Selves of Trauma Survivors

Academy of Therapy Wisdom Presents Dr. Janina Fisher's Innovative TIST Approach to Working with Trauma Survivors

- Dr. Janina FisherBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In response to a growing international trauma epidemic, Academy of Therapy Wisdom (ATW) announces a new launch of the groundbreaking trauma certification training program led by internationally renowned trauma expert and former instructor at Harvard Medical School, Dr. Janina Fisher. The "Healing the Fragmented Selves of Trauma Survivors, Trauma-informed Stabilization Treatment (TIST) Certification" offers mental health professionals a revolutionary framework for addressing complex trauma and dissociation in their most challenging clients.THE SCALE OF THE TRAUMA CRISIS IS STAGGERINGAccording to the American Psychiatric Association, approximately 10 Million U.S. adults and 3.4 Million U.S. adolescents currently meet criteria for PTSD. The American Psychological Association's 2023 Stress in America report confirms that psychologists widely agree there is mounting evidence that our society is experiencing the psychological impacts of collective trauma. Meanwhile, access to qualified care has reached crisis levels, with 53% of psychologists reporting no openings for new patients according to the APA's 2024 Practitioner Pulse Survey.In this relaunched Academy of Therapy Wisdom TIST Certification for mental health professionals, Dr. Fisher directly guides participants in her integrative trauma therapy model, which reframes trauma symptoms as adaptive survival strategies rather than pathologies. This paradigm shift, coupled with the specific methods taught in the training, empowers therapists to work effectively with clients who have previously seemed resistant or unreachable through traditional therapeutic approaches.A world-recognized trauma therapy expert, Dr. Janina Fisher brings unparalleled expertise to the field of trauma healing as the Assistant Educational Director of the Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Institute and a former instructor at Harvard Medical School. Her groundbreaking work in integrating neurobiological interventions with traditional psychotherapy approaches has transformed the field of trauma treatment worldwide.As the author of seminal trauma therapy works including "Healing the Fragmented Selves of Trauma Survivors: Overcoming Self-Alienation" (2017) and "Transforming the Living Legacy of Trauma: a Workbook for Survivors and Therapists" (2021), Dr. Fisher has established herself as a leading voice in trauma-informed care. She is also co-author with Pat Ogden of "Sensorimotor Psychotherapy: Interventions for Attachment and Trauma" (2015).The certification program specifically addresses critical barriers to effective trauma treatment, including:- How to identify and work with fragmented selves in trauma survivors when traditional approaches fail- Implementing neurobiologically-informed strategies to reduce dysregulation in complex cases- Addressing self-alienation and dissociation to foster self-acceptance and integration- Navigating therapeutic gridlock with resistant, stuck, or emotionally overwhelmed clients- Overcoming common obstacles that prevent therapists from initiating evidence-based trauma treatmentsParticipants can earn up to 22.5 Continuing Education credits through the main certification course, making this an invaluable professional development opportunity for therapists, supervisors, naturopathic doctors, coaches, social workers, teachers, and legal professionals working with trauma-affected populations.The online nature of the training removes geographical barriers to specialized training, allowing clinicians worldwide to gain these critical skills regardless of location. This global accessibility is crucial given that many communities face severe shortages of trauma-trained professionals.THERAPISTS REPORT TRANSFORMATIVE RESULTSMental health professionals who have completed the TIST certification report significant improvements in their clinical effectiveness and confidence working with trauma survivors."...beyond my expectations. The way the course is put together and the small groups are exceptional ways of learning, and the facilitators are so good. By far the best and most applicable training I've done in my (mental health) career to date," shares Lucy, a TIST Certification participant.Another participant who recently completed the TIST Certification with Dr. Fisher, Siena, reports: "I have hugely benefitted from TIST - incorporating a trauma-sensitive framework that has improved therapeutic efficacy of my practice, and supported client stabilization."LONG-TERM IMPACT ON THE TRAUMA EPIDEMICThe TIST certification program represents more than just another continuing education opportunity-it's part of Academy of Therapy Wisdom ́s comprehensive strategy to help address the trauma treatment gap. By training therapists, supervisors, and other professionals across disciplines, the program creates a multiplier effect, with each graduate potentially impacting hundreds of trauma survivors throughout their career.Academy of Therapy Wisdom is offering a free introductory TIST training with Janina Fisher to help mental health professionals get started immediately. This 90-minute training webinar provides a comprehensive overview of the TIST approach. Interested counselors can access numerous other free training sessions with Dr. Fisher and a host of other well-known faculty, as well as free articles on a range trauma-informed topics on its website.Mental health professionals who work with trauma survivors or clients with dissociative symptoms, feel stuck with clients who resist progress, or want to integrate cutting-edge trauma therapy techniques into their practice will find this training particularly valuable.To register for the free introductory training or learn more about the full certification program, visit .About Academy of Therapy WisdomAcademy of Therapy Wisdom creates world-class learning experiences for the global mental health community, integrating psychotherapy, spirituality, and social justice to help cultivate a more just, enlightened, and compassionate world. Founded in 2020, we offer over 50 transformative trainings for therapists led by renowned experts and emerging voices in the field, designed to help therapists become more capable, confident, and compassionate practitioners. Our diverse faculty includes leading authorities in trauma, neurobiology, somatic approaches, and cultural competency. With students from over 90 countries, we're committed to making high-quality professional development accessible and affordable while deliberately elevating marginalized voices in mental health. Learn more at therapywisdom.Contact Information:Academy of Therapy Wisdom1530 Lee Hill Dr UNIT 7Boulder, CO 80304, United StatesPress Contact: Heather PhilippEmail: ...Phone: +1 303-447-8123Website:

