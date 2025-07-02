Thor Equities Chairman Joe Sitt Discusses Global Investment Trends On Bloomberg TV:“The Middle East Is Undergoing An Amazing Renaissance”
On Bloomberg's“Open Interest”, Joe shared his viewpoint that we are in“a world of transition”, and described a global shift marked by several tensions: rivalry between the U.S. and China, increasing division between the Global South and the Western world, and a conservative shift within the U.S.. In contrast, he noted that the Middle East is moving in the opposite direction with leadership in the region embracing modernization thus creating a more business-friendly environment.
One standout investment Sitt highlighted was Electreon, an Israeli company pioneering wireless charging technology for electric vehicles. As the world advances toward autonomous and robotic technologies, the need for wireless charging infrastructure will become critical, particularly for EV's that operate without human drivers. He pointed to Israel as a leader in this space, and to Electreon for addressing these challenges.
Sitt went on to describe Israel as“an amazing renaissance story,” citing its global influence across multiple consumer industries. He pointed to strong performances in finance and business, as well as a growing reputation for military technology. He emphasized that Israel is poised to become“the go-to country for the new way that wars are going to be fought,” with expertise in AI, drones, and advanced defense systems. He also highlighted the country's leadership in sustainability, calling it“green-focused” and culturally progressive noting that 45% of population is under the age of 24.
Joining the program to also provide insights into the future of New York's commercial real estate market, Sitt expressed concerns about recent political shifts. He said he“very highly” favors Adams, arguing that New York City doesn't need dramatic change but rather continued momentum in areas like housing, jobs, and economic activity; and believes Adams has“the best shot” to challenge Mamdani's agenda in the upcoming election.
In conclusion, Sitt emphasized that Thor Equities' investment strategy is being shaped by long-term global shifts, and positioned Israel as a rising global leader in technology, culture, and sustainability, calling it a“modern renaissance story”.
Mr. Sitt's full interview can be found at Bloomberg TV .
###
About Thor Equities Group: Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit .CONTACT: Katie Smith Thor Equities Group ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bigwater Protocol Launches Blockchain-Based Platform For Global Climate Action
- SAP Fioneer Launches AI Agent To Transform Financial Services Operations
- Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Rank Platform Officially Announces TGE And $RAN Listing On MEXC
- Universal Digital Inc. Announces Bitcoin Treasury Strategy Across North America And Asia
CommentsNo comment