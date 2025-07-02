Thor Equities Chairman Joe Sitt Discusses Global Investment Trends On Bloomberg TV:“The Middle East Is Undergoing An Amazing Renaissance”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, NY, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Sitt, Chairman of leading global real estate firm, Thor Equities Group, spoke on Bloomberg TV on July 2to discuss political dynamics in New York City, and the future of global investment, placing Israel and the Middle East at the center of the conversation. He referred to the transformation in the region as “the most exciting story in the world today,” and offered a clear perspective on where opportunity lies in Israel in particular.

On Bloomberg's“Open Interest”, Joe shared his viewpoint that we are in“a world of transition”, and described a global shift marked by several tensions: rivalry between the U.S. and China, increasing division between the Global South and the Western world, and a conservative shift within the U.S.. In contrast, he noted that the Middle East is moving in the opposite direction with leadership in the region embracing modernization thus creating a more business-friendly environment.

One standout investment Sitt highlighted was Electreon, an Israeli company pioneering wireless charging technology for electric vehicles. As the world advances toward autonomous and robotic technologies, the need for wireless charging infrastructure will become critical, particularly for EV's that operate without human drivers. He pointed to Israel as a leader in this space, and to Electreon for addressing these challenges.

Sitt went on to describe Israel as“an amazing renaissance story,” citing its global influence across multiple consumer industries. He pointed to strong performances in finance and business, as well as a growing reputation for military technology. He emphasized that Israel is poised to become“the go-to country for the new way that wars are going to be fought,” with expertise in AI, drones, and advanced defense systems. He also highlighted the country's leadership in sustainability, calling it“green-focused” and culturally progressive noting that 45% of population is under the age of 24.

Joining the program to also provide insights into the future of New York's commercial real estate market, Sitt expressed concerns about recent political shifts. He said he“very highly” favors Adams, arguing that New York City doesn't need dramatic change but rather continued momentum in areas like housing, jobs, and economic activity; and believes Adams has“the best shot” to challenge Mamdani's agenda in the upcoming election.

In conclusion, Sitt emphasized that Thor Equities' investment strategy is being shaped by long-term global shifts, and positioned Israel as a rising global leader in technology, culture, and sustainability, calling it a“modern renaissance story”.

Mr. Sitt's full interview can be found at Bloomberg TV .

