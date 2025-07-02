Massachusetts Division Of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance Releases RFP For New Springfield Regional Justice Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPRINGFIELD, Mass., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group (GREA), serving as transaction advisor for the Massachusetts Division of Capital Asset Management & Maintenance (DCAMM), is pleased to announce a Request for Proposals (RFP) which provides an exceptional opportunity to design, build, and own a landmark facility anchored by a 40-year initial lease with the Commonwealth -- a new courthouse facility in Springfield, MA.

The selected development partner will be responsible for providing a site and delivering a fully functional courthouse encompassing up to 330,000 usable square feet to accommodate judicial, administrative, detention, and court services. The initial lease term will span 40 years , with the potential for two 10-year extensions , for a total term of up to 60 years .

“DCAMM is pleased to announce the availability of the Request for Proposals as a major milestone in the Commonwealth's efforts to accelerate the delivery of a new modern regional justice center for Springfield and Hampden County,” said DCAMM Commissioner Adam Baacke.“We look forward to a robust response from the development community that will ultimately yield a high-quality facility that also reflects important community priorities.”

Development proposals must include:



A suitable site within the city limits, preferably centrally located in Downtown Springfield, with strong civic identity and convenient public access

Design that aligns with court operational needs and enhances community presence

Plans to exceed the Commonwealth's sustainability benchmarks

Demonstrated experience in delivering large-scale civic or justice-related infrastructure Financial and operational capacity to execute a project of this magnitude



“We are pleased to see this important project move into its next phase,” said Executive Office of the Trial Court Chief Justice Heidi Brieger and Court Administrator Thomas G. Ambrosino.“This new courthouse will better serve our employees, court users, and the broader community.”

In Greystone's role as transaction advisor to DCAMM for the Springfield Regional Justice Center project, services include opportunity marketing to achieve high visibility of this unique solicitation, proposal analysis, and transaction advisory services. Greystone's experience includes serving as the real estate and development advisor to numerous Commonwealth agencies, including the MBTA, MassDOT and DCAMM, in addition to numerous public institutions across the nation.

For more information, please visit .

About the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group

Established in 1999, the Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group, a division of Greystone Select Incorporated (Greystone), provides commercial real estate service to public, private, and not for profit clients. Its mission is to provide advisory services that maximize the value of existing real estate portfolios. Through its established partnership with public clients, Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group has become a national leader in the management of revenue-producing properties for public transportation agencies. The group has an established reputation in the marketplace as a results-oriented property asset management firm that routinely identifies new revenue sources from its client's existing portfolios. For more information, visit .

About the Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance

The Division of Capital Asset Management and Maintenance (DCAMM) works with state agencies to create and manage forward-thinking, sustainable buildings to meet the needs of the people they serve. DCAMM partners with fellow agencies to help them meet their strategic needs with fiscally responsible building and real estate solutions.

CONTACT:

Dennis Wood

Greystone

212-268-9485

...