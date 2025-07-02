Ras Al Khaimah Network Launches To Empower, Connect And Celebrate Women, With 50 Female Leaders Present

Established by Ras Al Khaimah Investment and Development Office IDO, WISE network is 'about creating space for dialogue, mentorship and opportunity' for women from IDO-affiliated entities

Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates: Ras Al Khaimah has launched a network for women, with the aim of empowering, uplifting, coaching, connecting and celebrating women from IDO-affiliated entities across the Emirate. In the first-ever event for WISE – Women In Strength and Empowerment, Ras Al Khaimah Women's Network – fifty female top leaders were in attendance as inspiring conversations and a panel discussion were built around the theme of 'Women in Leadership'.

The WISE network was established by the Emirate's Investment and Development Office IDO to provide a platform that supports women across IDO-affiliated entities, highlights female leaders, fosters peer connections and seeks to make a long-term impact through structured and ongoing engagement.

WISE aims to empower women, both professionally and personally, to build a visible, connected community of female leaders and encourage mentorship, growth and leadership development. The establishment of the network recognizes that long-term progress and inclusive development depend on ensuring women have the visibility, support and opportunities needed to lead, thrive and shape the future of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Excellency Mohammed Sultan Al Qadi, Managing Director of the IDO, said:“The launch of WISE, Ras Al Khaimah Women's Network, is a meaningful step forward in our ongoing journey to ensure a more inclusive, connected and empowered society. Women have always played a vital role in shaping our Emirate's story, and this network offers a dedicated platform to support their continued growth, leadership and visibility across all sectors.

“It is about more than recognition; it is about creating space for dialogue, mentorship and opportunity, and ensuring that women from all IDO-affiliated organizations are equipped and encouraged to lead. By investing in the potential of women, we are investing in the long-term success, innovation and resilience of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Launched at the Movenpick Resort, Al Marjan Island, the first WISE event featured conversations with notable C-suite female leaders from Ras Al Khaimah and beyond, as well as a panel discussion with speakers including Sherri DeSalvio, VP Pre-Opening Planning & Strategic Initiatives at Wynn Al Marjan Island, Mandy Van De Velde, Senior VP Investment at IDO and Dr. Alida Scholtz, CFO at RAKEZ. The session was moderated by Dr Lina Almarestani, Senior Manager at PwC Academy.

Future WISE events will expand to include more women, with senior female leaders serving as mentors and coaches. Meetings will be regular and both in person and virtually.

