MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The Pioneer League is so excited about this partnership with RedPocket Mobile," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "RedPocket is all about affordably connecting families and friends, overlaying perfectly with the PBL's mission in all its local communities. This is a perfect marriage of creative businesses offering their customers with quality experiences and the utmost in customer service."

PIONEER LEAGUE AND REDPOCKET MOBILE FORM GROUNDBREAKING PARTNERSHIP

"We're thrilled to partner with the Pioneer Baseball League, an organization that, like RedPocket Mobile, is dedicated to connecting communities and delivering exceptional experiences," said Joshua Gordon, CEO of RedPocket Mobile. "This partnership is a natural fit, allowing us to bring fans closer to the game they love with exciting behind-the-scenes access, all while highlighting our commitment to keeping families and friends affordably connected."

Under the agreement, through the PBL's websites, social media and press releases, RedPocket Mobile will gain naming rights to the PBL's Strike Zone Challenge ("The RedPocket 'You Make the Call' Strike Zone Challenge"), branded content ("The RedPocket Mobile Players of the Week and Month"), and the PBL's newest feature, "The RedPocket Mobile Analytics Log", offering fans access to insights into some of the PBL's more interesting analytics.

Uniquely, the agreement provides for PBL players from each club to post authentic behind-the-scenes content promoting their experiences and RedPocket Mobile.

About the Pioneer Baseball League:

Founded in 1939, the Pioneer Baseball League has long been a key part of the social fabric in the vast and stunningly beautiful mountain west region. Spanning the fast-growing states of Colorado, Montana, Idaho, Utah, and California the PBL has consistently delivered a rich tradition of family-based entertainment. For more information go to . Follow the Pioneer League on social media: Facebook, Instagram , & X .

About RedPocket Mobile:

Red Pocket Mobile is a leading mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) dedicated to providing feature-rich wireless services at unbeatable prices. We empower customers with the freedom to choose from plans on all three major 5G networks, ensuring nationwide coverage and ultimate flexibility. With our unique Lock-In Low Rates, customers enjoy consistent savings, complemented by our highly-rated "2-minute care" customer service, making reliable and affordable mobile connectivity accessible to everyone.

