403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chile's New Lithium Deal: State Takes Bigger Role In Key Battery Metal
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's government has approved a big new plan to boost lithium production, a move that could shape the future of electric cars and clean energy worldwide.
The country's state-owned mining company, Codelco, and private mining giant SQM will now work together to extract much more lithium from the Atacama salt flat, the world's richest source of this metal.
Chile's Nuclear Energy Commission (CCHEN ) gave Codelco permission to take up to 2.5 million metric tons of lithium metal from 2031 to 2060. If they get more environmental permits, that number could rise to just over 3 million tons.
This means annual production could jump to 330,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, a 65% increase from what Chile produces now. Lithium is a vital ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.
Because of its dry climate and salty underground lakes, Chile can produce lithium at much lower costs-about $2,500 to $3,000 per ton-than countries that mine it from hard rock, where costs can reach $7,000 per ton.
Under the new deal, Codelco will own just over half of the joint venture, giving the Chilean state more control over its lithium resources. SQM will keep running the operations for the next 30 years, using its experience to keep things running smoothly.
Chile's Lithium Deal Blends State Control with Private Expertise
The government hopes this model will bring in more money for the country while still using private sector know-how. The partnership has already passed checks by Chile 's competition authority and similar agencies in the European Union, Brazil, Japan, Korea, and Saudi Arabia.
The last steps are approval from China's regulators and a formal consultation with local indigenous communities, who live near the Atacama salt flat.
Codelco and SQM say they will use new technology to get more lithium from the same amount of brine, which should help protect the environment and use less water.
The deal is part of Chile's plan to keep its edge in the global lithium market as more countries try to ramp up their own production. This matters because whoever controls lithium has a big say in the future of electric cars and clean energy.
Chile's new approach shows how a country can use its natural resources to benefit its people, while still working with private companies to stay competitive. All details and numbers in this article come from official Chilean government and company statements.
The country's state-owned mining company, Codelco, and private mining giant SQM will now work together to extract much more lithium from the Atacama salt flat, the world's richest source of this metal.
Chile's Nuclear Energy Commission (CCHEN ) gave Codelco permission to take up to 2.5 million metric tons of lithium metal from 2031 to 2060. If they get more environmental permits, that number could rise to just over 3 million tons.
This means annual production could jump to 330,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, a 65% increase from what Chile produces now. Lithium is a vital ingredient in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage.
Because of its dry climate and salty underground lakes, Chile can produce lithium at much lower costs-about $2,500 to $3,000 per ton-than countries that mine it from hard rock, where costs can reach $7,000 per ton.
Under the new deal, Codelco will own just over half of the joint venture, giving the Chilean state more control over its lithium resources. SQM will keep running the operations for the next 30 years, using its experience to keep things running smoothly.
Chile's Lithium Deal Blends State Control with Private Expertise
The government hopes this model will bring in more money for the country while still using private sector know-how. The partnership has already passed checks by Chile 's competition authority and similar agencies in the European Union, Brazil, Japan, Korea, and Saudi Arabia.
The last steps are approval from China's regulators and a formal consultation with local indigenous communities, who live near the Atacama salt flat.
Codelco and SQM say they will use new technology to get more lithium from the same amount of brine, which should help protect the environment and use less water.
The deal is part of Chile's plan to keep its edge in the global lithium market as more countries try to ramp up their own production. This matters because whoever controls lithium has a big say in the future of electric cars and clean energy.
Chile's new approach shows how a country can use its natural resources to benefit its people, while still working with private companies to stay competitive. All details and numbers in this article come from official Chilean government and company statements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment