DA Case: SAD Leader Bikram Majithia's Wife Just Compared Him To Legendary Bollywood Dacoit - 'AAP Fears Him Like...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In an apparent attack on the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia's wife, Ganieve Kaur, has compared her husband to legendary Bollywood dacoit 'Gabbar Singh'.

She said the AAP government fears Bikram Majithia like people were scared of 'Gabbar' in the famous Bollywood film Sholay.

Amid a probe against Bikram Majithia for amassing disproportionate assets, public prosecutor PIP Singh on Wednesday said new facts have come up, such as his land in Shimla, which was shown as 0.56 hectares in the affidavit, is actually 402 hectares.

He also said that Bikram Majithia's wife, Ganieve Kaur Majithia, spent crores to set up a residential society in Jalandhar.

The public prosecutor said further investigation is required in the disproportionate assets case.

“Arguments happened for 3-4 hours. We apprised the court that new facts have come up, and we need to do further investigation. We told the court that the wife of Bikram Majithia had spent crores for a society in Jalandhar; she has a 25 per cent share, we are investigating. We have also come to know that their land in Shimla, which they showed is 0.56 hectares in the affidavit, is actually 402 hectares of land according to the sale deed,” PIP Singh said.

On Tuesday, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau took Bikram Majithia, the brother-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, to his office in Amritsar's Majitha in connection with the disproportionate assets case.

Ganieve Kaur, the SAD MLA from the Majitha assembly seat, and her supporters were stopped from heading towards the office even before the vigilance bureau officials arrived there.

She was seen arguing with the police officials, saying the vigilance bureau team could undertake a search operation in the office, but she "should be allowed to go".

"I want to sit in my office. I am the local MLA. I am not going to break any law," Kaur added.

Ganieve told ANI:“...We want justice...I am not being allowed to enter my office...There is a law and order issue in the state...There are many other issues in the state, but they (state government) just focus on Bikram Singh Majithia.”

Lashing out at the AAP government and accusing it of targeting her husband, she said:“They are scared of him as he is the only person who exposes them.”

On Monday, the vigilance bureau took Bikram Majithia to Himachal Pradesh for verification of property allegedly linked to his family.

Bikram Majithia was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau on June 25 over money laundering allegations involving ₹540 crore of "drug money".