Jammu And Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Terrorists And Security Forces In Kishtwar

MENAFN - Live Mint) A clash occurred between terrorists and security forces in a dense forested region of Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, PTI reported, citing officials.

The encounter began when police, supported by the Army and CRPF, launched a search and cordon operation in the Kuchal area of Chatroo after receiving specific intelligence information about the presence of terrorists, it stated.

According to the officials, the terrorists opened fire upon noticing the security forces, resulting in a gunfight.

Reinforcements were quickly deployed to the area to establish a secure perimeter and neutralise the terrorists, who were reportedly two to three in number and associated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the report said.

Jammu-based White Knight Corps of the Indian Army in a post on X, stated,“Based on specific intelligence a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, Kishtwar. Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress.”

Previously, in April and May of this year, three terrorists and one soldier were killed in two separate encounters in the Chatroo belt.

The latest encounter occurred a week after a JeM terrorist was killed in a clash with security forces in the remote Bihali area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district. A group of four terrorists were tracked by the security forces for a year and was confronted by a joint search party of the Army and police. The JeM terrorist was killed during the confrontation.

Sharing the information on X, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army wrote on June 26,“In the ongoing joint operation by the Indian Army and JK Police in Basantgarh, one terrorist has been neutralised till now.”

Prior to this, the security forces carried out a joint mock drill at the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal as preparation for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, which is set to begin on July 3.