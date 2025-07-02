Princess Kate Opens Up About Struggles Behind 'Brave Face' During Cancer Battle
Kate, who announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing chemotherapy following major abdominal surgery, said she is now in remission after completing her treatment in September.
While speaking with staff, patients, and volunteers at the hospital, the Princess stressed the importance of ongoing support for patients after their treatment ends. She noted that although they may no longer be under clinical care, many still find it hard to“function normally at home”.
She also shared that the diagnosis and treatment were not only difficult for her but also had a deep impact on her loved ones.“It's a rollercoaster, it's not one smooth plain,” she said, according to PA Media.
Kate has slowly returned to her public duties but has been taking a balanced approach to recovery. She missed the Royal Ascot event last month, with a royal source stating she needed time to focus on her health following the intense phase of her treatment.
