California Waterfowl Association Turns 80, Celebrates 1 Million Wood Ducks Hatched
ROSEVILLE, Calif., July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- California Waterfowl (CWA) proudly celebrates its 80th anniversary in 2025, marking decades of unwavering commitment to creating a California with abundant waterfowl, vibrant wetlands, and thriving hunting communities. Since its founding in 1945, CWA has emerged as a trusted leader in conservation.
Coinciding with its historic anniversary, CWA has reached a remarkable conservation milestone: the hatching of the 1 millionth wood duck through the California Wood Duck Program. Launched in 1991, the program has become one of the nation's most successful volunteer-led conservation initiatives, thanks to the diligent efforts of thousands of supporters who build, maintain and monitor nest boxes throughout the state.
"Eighty years of impact is a remarkable legacy - and it's only possible because of the incredible dedication of our volunteers, members and donors," said Jake Messerli, CEO of CWA. "Together, we've restored habitat, protected hunting traditions and reached a conservation milestone with 1 million wood ducks hatched. As we celebrate this achievement, we're also looking ahead with hope and determination to expand our impact for the next generation of waterfowl and outdoor enthusiasts."
Over the past eight decades, CWA's work has restored and enhanced hundreds of thousands of acres of wetland and upland habitat, rescued tens of thousands of duck eggs through nest monitoring and egg salvage, and provided hunting opportunities on its properties for more than 28,000 participants. The organization has also led successful efforts to advocate for public policies that benefit wildlife, wetlands and responsible hunters, as well as provided educational programs and resources to teach the public about conservation.
The 1 millionth wood duck is a living symbol of what dedicated conservation can achieve. Yet CWA views this accomplishment not as a finish line, but as a springboard. As California faces ongoing pressures to its waterfowl habitat, CWA is committed to building on this legacy with renewed energy, expanded partnerships and a vision for healthier wetlands and thriving waterfowl populations for decades to come.
To celebrate both the organization's 80th anniversary and this conservation triumph, CWA invites supporters to a special event on August 16, 2025 at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento. Tickets are available now at calwaterfowl .
For the latest on CWA's programs, follow CWA on Facebook and Instagram .
Media Contact: Nik Marchol, [email protected]
