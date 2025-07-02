THE KING CENTER ANNOUNCES BE LOVE DAY 2025 FEATURING DR. BERNICE A. KING, MARIA KUMAR, DR. RASHAD RICHEY, TERESA ROMERO AND JOSE VARGAS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Love- Packed Day of Inspiration, Information, and Activation

Atlanta, GA., July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- July 2, 2025 – The Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change proudly announces the Fourth Annual BE LOVE Day, taking place virtually on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 8:30 PM ET.

This full-day event will feature a dynamic lineup of virtual programming designed to engage participants, foster meaningful dialogue, provide educational tools, and equip individuals with practical strategies to embody the philosophy of nonviolence. BE LOVE Day 2025 continues The King Center's commitment to building a more just, humane, equitable and peaceful world.

The day's programming will begin with a curated selection of Beloved Community Talks, Rethink Podcasts, and BE LOVE Day influencer videos, all centered on transformative themes. Highlighted segments include special re-broadcasts of ' Rethink Podcast: The Injustice of War' , which offers reflections on the human cost of militarism, and ' Beloved Community Talks: The Power of Unlearning ' featuring Lady Gaga, whose candid insights illuminate the journey of shedding harmful cultural conditioning. These sessions will explore the essential practice of“unlearning” and provide actionable strategies for applying Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s philosophy and methodologies of nonviolence to create lasting change and strengthen the Beloved Community.

As part of the BE LOVE Day celebration, The King Center proudly introduces the 'BE LOVE Song Challenge' , an engaging initiative designed to inspire collective commitment to living out the BE LOVE ethos, on July 9 and every day thereafter. The challenge features the original song “Be Love ,” written and performed by musical collaborators Common Hymnal , which debuted during The King Center's 2025 King Holiday Observance Beloved Community Awards.

The King Center invites the public to participate by filming personal interpretations of the song available here and sharing them as reels on Instagram. Participants are encouraged to tag @commonhymnal, @thekingcenter, and @berniceaking, using hashtags #BeLoveSongChallenge, #BeLove, and #BeLoveDay2025 to amplify the message and spread the spirit of love-in-action.

All educators and parents are invited to attend a virtual Teacher's Resource Guide Workshop at 1:00 PM ET.

Dr. Kelisha Graves , The King Center's Chief Research, Education, and Programs Officer; will lead an interactive session designed to help teachers deepen their understanding of The King Center's Youth Programs and make the most of the Teacher's Resource Guide. Participants will:



Explore literacy-based activities within The King Center's Youth Programs

Discover practical strategies for utilizing the Teacher's Resource Guide effectively Engage with nonviolence-focused content and ready-to-use lesson plans

A live Q&A with Dr. Graves will follow the presentation, offering attendees the opportunity to ask questions and discuss best practices.

The day will conclude with a powerful new installment of Beloved Community Talks, titled“Humanity First: Reframing Immigration Through the Lens of Dignity.” This timely and thought-provoking panel will feature Dr. Bernice A. King , CEO of The King Center; Jose Antonio Vargas , Founder Of Define American and Author Of Dear America: Notes Of An Undocumented Citizen; María Teresa Kumar , President of Voto Latino; and Teresa Romero , President of the United Farm Workers Union. Dr . Rashad Richey , Emmy Award–winning TV and radio broadcaster, will serve as moderator.

Together, these distinguished voices will explore the role of compassion and dignity in shaping humane immigration policies, offering deep reflections on what it truly means to BE LOVE in response to those seeking refuge, opportunity, and a better life. The panel discussion will stream live on The King Center's social media platforms from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM ET .

“At a time when conflict rages across borders and divisions deepen here at home, BE LOVE is not just a theme, it's a mandate. It calls us to rise above political posturing and cultural isolation, and to meet the cries of our world with moral courage and compassion. On this BE LOVE Day, we're not just commemorating a movement, we're reigniting it. Because love, which is a catalyst for justice and dignity, is the most revolutionary force we have.” said Dr. Bernice A. King.

Watch the BE LOVE Day Promo Video here .

For more information about BE LOVE DAY, visit The King Center's website at thekingcenter.org/BELOVE .

About The King Center

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center) is a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1968 by Mrs. Coretta Scott King. The King Center is the official living memorial and programmatic nonprofit organization committed to educating the world on the life, legacy, and teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The King Center serves to inspire new generations to carry forward his unfinished work, strengthen causes and empower change-makers who are continuing his efforts today. The King Center's premiere educational initiative, Nonviolence365®, is based on Dr. King's nonviolent philosophy and methodology. His teachings engage participants from various sectors of society, including emerging and next-generation leaders, in modules and exercises that enhance communication, leadership, interpersonal, and conflict reconciliation skills, as well as empower individuals to address injustice.

