Dylan Sansen's FAIL FAIL WIN Delivers Hard-Won Lessons On Resilience And Reinvention
Structured into four progressive sections The Fall, The Rise, The Climb, and The Balance, FAIL FAIL WIN functions as both a memoir and a playbook.
It offers practical takeaways on managing failure, maintaining mental clarity, and rebuilding smarter after a loss. Dylan also confronts the myths of perfectionism, toxic hustle culture, and the illusion of work-life balance, speaking directly to readers who have struggled in silence with the weight of big dreams and high stakes.
With an engaging, often humorous tone, the book's power lies in its relatability. Sansen does not present himself as a guru but rather as a fellow traveler who's taken the hard knocks and kept moving. His voice is that of someone who has made mistakes, learned from them, and lived to write the manual.
For anyone starting a business, recovering from a setback, or feeling isolated in their entrepreneurial journey, FAIL FAIL WIN offers a refreshing dose of realism and hope. It affirms that failure is not a detour but part of the path.
About the Author
Dylan Sansen is a passionate storyteller and natural leader driven by the power of perseverance and growth. His writing transforms obstacles into opportunities, drawing inspiration from the entrepreneurial journey. A firm believer in leading by example, Dylan writes to uplift and empower. This is his debut book.
