Hashfly Launches Simplified Cloudmining+TM With $10 Bonus And Guaranteed Daily Crypto Returns

HashFly launches CloudMining+TM, offering $10 sign-up bonuses and daily crypto returns-no hardware or experience needed.

HashFly, a global pioneer in cloud mining solutions since 2013, today announced the official launch of CloudMining+TM , a next-generation platform designed to make crypto mining more accessible and rewarding than ever. With a simplified user experience, fixed daily returns, and a $10 sign-up bonus for new users, CloudMining+TM sets a new standard for passive income in the digital asset space.

As institutional interest in cryptocurrency grows and Bitcoin solidifies its place in the global financial ecosystem, individuals are increasingly seeking safe, stable, and hassle-free ways to participate. HashFly's CloudMining+TM addresses this demand with a fully automated mining infrastructure , enabling users to earn daily crypto rewards without owning or managing hardware .

Key Features of CloudMining+TM



$10 Welcome Bonus for all new registered users

Guaranteed Daily Returns , with stable and transparent payout structures

No Hardware Required , fully cloud-based mining powered by renewable energy

Flexible Contracts starting from as low as $200

Global Access , supporting users from over 100 countries AI Optimization for maximum mining efficiency and long-term profitability

HashFly's global mining infrastructure

is powered by state-of-the-art data centers strategically located in regions with low electricity costs and high sustainability standards. The platform employs cutting-edge AI to dynamically allocate hash power and optimize energy consumption-helping users achieve consistent returns with minimal risk.

How to Get Started

New users can register for free at , claim their $10 sign-up bonus , and choose from a variety of mining plans tailored to different investment goals. The onboarding process takes less than five minutes, and earnings begin within 24 hours of activating a contract.

About HashFly

Founded in 2013, HashFly is a leading cloud mining platform serving over 1 million users worldwide. The company is known for its robust mining infrastructure, advanced AI optimization, and commitment to transparency and user profitability. With nearly a decade of proven operational excellence, HashFly continues to drive innovation in the decentralized finance and digital mining sectors.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.