403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Guinness Malaysia Picks New PR Agency
(MENAFN- PRovoke) KUALA LUMPUR - Guinness Malaysia, a flagship brand under Heineken Malaysia Berhad, has appointed Archetype Malaysia as its public relations agency of record for the full calendar year of 2025. This appointment follows a multi-agency pitch.
This comprehensive mandate will see Archetype spearheading all PR efforts for the brand, from year-round brand campaigns to high-impact initiatives such as Guinness' ongoing partnership with the Premier League.
The agency has been tasked with driving deeper brand relevance, media impact, and consumer engagement through an integrated PR programme that spans storytelling, influencer marketing, and experiential activations.
“We're pleased to appoint Archetype Malaysia to lead all PR campaigns for Guinness Malaysia," said Joyce Lim, marketing manager for Guinness Malaysia. "Archetype impressed us with their fresh and exciting ideas to amplify our football platform, particularly as we continue to build momentum around the Premier League. While the overall campaign structure is solid, Archetype's PR strategy brings a strong narrative angle that complements and enhances our brand goals. We're confident in the agency's ability to bring this campaign to life with the passion and boldness that Guinness is known for."
Building on the success of its“Spirit of Togetherness” campaign in 2024 - which united football fans through match-viewing experiences and community-based activations - Guinness is looking to scale its brand voice in 2025 across a variety of platforms and moments.
Archetype Malaysia's remit includes crafting a unified PR strategy that builds emotional affinity, reinforces brand purpose, and connects meaningfully with consumers throughout the year.
“Football is more than just a sport - it's a shared ritual and a universal language that unites people across backgrounds,” said Lee Tiam Siang, managing consultant at Archetype Malaysia.“Our partnership with Guinness is about fuelling that passion in ways that are authentic, energizing, and distinctly Guinness. We're honoured to help shape an unforgettable year ahead for the brand and its fans.”
As 2025 unfolds, consumers can expect a dynamic rollout of brand storytelling moments - from football fever to lifestyle occasions - all anchored in Guinness' legacy of bold flavour, character, and togetherness.
This comprehensive mandate will see Archetype spearheading all PR efforts for the brand, from year-round brand campaigns to high-impact initiatives such as Guinness' ongoing partnership with the Premier League.
The agency has been tasked with driving deeper brand relevance, media impact, and consumer engagement through an integrated PR programme that spans storytelling, influencer marketing, and experiential activations.
“We're pleased to appoint Archetype Malaysia to lead all PR campaigns for Guinness Malaysia," said Joyce Lim, marketing manager for Guinness Malaysia. "Archetype impressed us with their fresh and exciting ideas to amplify our football platform, particularly as we continue to build momentum around the Premier League. While the overall campaign structure is solid, Archetype's PR strategy brings a strong narrative angle that complements and enhances our brand goals. We're confident in the agency's ability to bring this campaign to life with the passion and boldness that Guinness is known for."
Building on the success of its“Spirit of Togetherness” campaign in 2024 - which united football fans through match-viewing experiences and community-based activations - Guinness is looking to scale its brand voice in 2025 across a variety of platforms and moments.
Archetype Malaysia's remit includes crafting a unified PR strategy that builds emotional affinity, reinforces brand purpose, and connects meaningfully with consumers throughout the year.
“Football is more than just a sport - it's a shared ritual and a universal language that unites people across backgrounds,” said Lee Tiam Siang, managing consultant at Archetype Malaysia.“Our partnership with Guinness is about fuelling that passion in ways that are authentic, energizing, and distinctly Guinness. We're honoured to help shape an unforgettable year ahead for the brand and its fans.”
As 2025 unfolds, consumers can expect a dynamic rollout of brand storytelling moments - from football fever to lifestyle occasions - all anchored in Guinness' legacy of bold flavour, character, and togetherness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Alpari Report Gold Above $3K: The Appeal Of Safe Haven Assets In Volatile Times After 'Liberation Day'
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- All In Traders Expands Its Trading Ecosystem With“Netflix For Traders,” AI Tools, And Global Live Event
- David Kinitsky Joins Everstake As CEO To Drive Institutional Growth, Investment And Global Expansion
CommentsNo comment