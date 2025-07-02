Youth Use Summer Break To Explore Muharram Traditions

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – While most children and teenagers spend their summer vacations indoors escaping the sweltering heat, a small but passionate group of Gen Z youth in Kashmir is stepping out for a unique learning experience - rediscovering the socio-religious and cultural legacy of Muharram through Dar'ke Azadari Photo Heritage Walks.

In the heart of Srinagar's Old City, known for its spiritual and historical depth, a group of school and college students are not just braving the sun, but walking lanes steeped in centuries-old tradition, guided by the stories of Karbala and the Kashmiri expressions of mourning.

“These walks are not just about taking pictures,” says 16-year-old Muneeb Fatima, a Class 11 student participating in the initiative.“It's about understanding who we are, where we come from, and why Azadari (mourning for Imam Hussain a.s) in Kashmir is so different - and so soulful.”

The initiative, led by Iliyas Rizvi - a heritage consultant and founder of EdRAAK - is designed to engage the young minds during their summer break in a deeper, more meaningful way.“We started this journey in 2013 with a simple photo exhibition. Today, it has evolved into interactive heritage walks, storytelling sessions, poetry workshops, and even calligraphy circles - all centred around Muharram,” Rizvi says.

Each walk is carefully curated and limited to 15 participants to maintain the intimacy and depth of discussion. The routes take students to lesser-known but spiritually significant sites of Azadari in Srinagar - including spaces where Marsiya (elegiac poetry) is recited, some nearly forgotten over time.

The students are encouraged not just to observe, but to respond creatively. At the end of each session, they produce a piece - be it a story, a poem, a photograph, or an artwork - reflecting their understanding of the tradition.“This is the kind of learning you won't find in textbooks,” remarks Mahira Hussain, a college student from Nowhatta.“I didn't even know Kashmiri Marsiya existed before this. And to realise it's not even taught in our schools or universities - it's heartbreaking.”

Beyond tradition, the walks also intersect with contemporary realities. One such stop is the Zadibal Craft Bazar, which comes alive during Muharram with handcrafted art from across the Shia world - from the calligraphic finesse of Iran and Iraq to the embroidered rituals of Lucknow and Rajasthan.

“For children growing up with screens, this is a rare tactile experience,” says Rizvi.“They are touching handmade items, speaking with artisans, and learning about cultures that share common spiritual threads.”

The initiative also ties into the broader recognition of Srinagar as a World Craft City by UNESCO.“If we're being branded globally for our art and culture, shouldn't our youth know what that truly means?” Rizvi asks.“They need to be our ambassadors - and that begins with knowing the legacy of our crafts and our literature.”

As Muharram begins, and emotions rise across the Muslim world, Kashmir's youth are not just watching the tradition unfold - they are walking through it, documenting it, and most importantly, learning to carry it forward.