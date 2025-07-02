Summer Vacations Extended In Kashmir Colleges

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-07-02 03:13:23
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has extended the summer vacations in all Government Degree Colleges falling under the Winter Zone of Kashmir and Jammu Divisions till July 5, 2025 (Saturday).

“In partial modification of the Government Order No. 261-JK(HE) of 2025 dated 30.05.2025, Government Order No. 290-JK(HE) of 2025 dated 23.06.2025 and Government Order No. 291-JK(HE) of 2025 dated 24.06.2025, it is hereby ordered that the Summer Vacations in all the Government Degree Colleges of Kashmir Division and Jammu Division (falling under Winter Zone) shall be extended upto 05.07.2025 (Saturday),” the order reads.

