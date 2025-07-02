Encounter In Kishtwar Forests Army Rushes In
The encounter started when police assisted by the Army and CRPF launched a search and cordon operation in the Kuchal area of Chatroo around 7.45 pm following information about the presence of terrorists this evening, they said.
The officials said the terrorists opened fire on noticing the security search parties, leading to a gunfight which was continuing when last reports were received.
Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to maintain a tight cordon and neutralise the terrorists who are believed to be two to three in number and affiliated with Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit, the officials said.
Army's Jammu-based White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said,“Based on specific intelligence a joint search operation was underway in Kanzal Mandu, Kishtwar. Contact has been established with the terrorists and operations are in progress.”Read Also Udhampur Search Operation Enters 3rd Day Search Op To Track Down 3 Terrorists Underway In J&K's Udhampur
Earlier, three terrorists and a soldier were killed in two separate encounters in Chatroo belt in April and May, this year.
The latest encounter comes a week after a JeM terrorist was killed in an encounter by security forces in remote Bihali area of Basantgarh in Udhampur district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment