Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited


2025-07-02 03:12:31
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:15 AM EST - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited : Announced today the results for the remaining seven holes from its first phase of drilling at its fully owned Martiniere gold project. These results include additional high-grade gold intercepts from extensions of three zones targeted along the Bug Lake deformation corridor. DragonflyMR-25-1222.79 g/t Au over 5.8 m including 6.19 g/t Au over 1.0 m 3.01 g/t Au over 2.0 m; MR-25-12316.30 g/t Au over 1.5 m 10.60 g/t Au over 2.1m including 24.40 g/t Au over 0.9 m 6.52 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited T.WBM shares T are trading unchanged at $0.07.

MENAFN02072025000212011056ID1109753774

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search