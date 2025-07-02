403
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:15 AM EST - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited : Announced today the results for the remaining seven holes from its first phase of drilling at its fully owned Martiniere gold project. These results include additional high-grade gold intercepts from extensions of three zones targeted along the Bug Lake deformation corridor. DragonflyMR-25-1222.79 g/t Au over 5.8 m including 6.19 g/t Au over 1.0 m 3.01 g/t Au over 2.0 m; MR-25-12316.30 g/t Au over 1.5 m 10.60 g/t Au over 2.1m including 24.40 g/t Au over 0.9 m 6.52 g/t Au over 1.0 m. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited T.WBM shares T are trading unchanged at $0.07.
