Greenbriar Has An Arrangement To Satisfy Water Rights And Water Demand
Significant Step in Water Usage
Greenbriar is pleased to announce that the city has agreed to allow turf which eliminates about 70 net acre feet of demand by replacing the entire parks, soccer fields, landscaping and common areas with artificial turf. Since we have secured 188 net acre-feet (282 base acre-feet) of adjudicated water rights in the Tehachapi Basin, either through direct ownership or binding option agreements, the remaining 109 net acre-feet (164 base acre-feet) needed, is now reduced to 39 net acre feet needed and the city has agreed to provide Sage Ranch the remaining 39 net acre feet needed from their surplus adjudicated deeded water rights. The revised water now needed is 227 net acre-feet total required for our Water Supply Assessment (WSA). We plan to complete these milestones in 3.5 to 5.5 months to break ground. From a 2024 court filing using excerpts from the Tehachapi Cummings County Water District, the Tehachapi Basin has a robust surplus, including over 2,400 adjudicated acre-feet of unused water annually from an 8,020 base acre-feet allocation and a court filed 23,000+ acre-feet of state surplus water, ensuring ample supply to support the local community. The adjudicated Tehachapi basin contains 370,000 acre-feet.
Greenbriar views this as a very positive step toward.
A Sustainable Future for Sage Ranch and Tehachapi
Greenbriar's progress in securing water rights reflects our unwavering commitment to delivering Sage Ranch as a beacon of sustainable living. With strong committed financing from Voya, a path to meeting water needs, and collaborative partnerships, we are poised to create a vibrant community that enhances Tehachapi's economic and environmental landscape. The Company in its opinion believes an anticipated softening of water prices post-acquisition will further support sustainable development in the region, creating opportunities for all stakeholders. We extend our gratitude to our shareholders, water rights holders, and the City of Tehachapi for their support and look forward to sharing further milestones as we bring Sage Ranch to fruition.
Cordero Ranch
The company's independent professional engineers are replotting the 6,726 approved lots (67% of that belong to our property) to better connect the first 400 units to the existing water and sewage lines.
About Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc.
Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.
