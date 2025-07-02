Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Pasinex Resources Limited (PSE)


2025-07-02 03:11:16
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 2 juillet/July 2025) - Effective immediately, Pasinex Resources Limited will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the situation that gave rise to the suspension.

_________________________________

Avec effet immédiat, Pasinex Resources Limited sera réintégrée à la négociation.

La Société a rectifié la situation qui a donné lieu à la suspension.

Effective Date/ Date Effective : Le 2 juillet/July 2025
Symbol(s)/Symbole(s) : PSE

MENAFN02072025004218003983ID1109753742

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search