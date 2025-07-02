Exploring Mining Exclusive Gordon Robb, New CEO Of Esgold Corp. (ESAU) (ESAUF) Talks About The Next Phase Of Growth

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 2, 2025) - Investorideas , a global investor news source covering mining and metals stocks releases a new episode of the. In today's episode of Exploring Mining Podcast, Host Cali Van Zant speaks with Gordon Robb, newly appointed CEO of ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D).







New ESGold CEO Gordon Robb

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



In the interview, Robb discusses his transition from Scottie Resources to his new role as CEO of ESGold, bringing his extensive background in finance and mining to the forefront.

He outlines ESGold's strategic priorities, emphasizing a risk-off approach to exploration and a rapid path to cash flow through the Montauban Project, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City.

Gordon highlights upcoming catalysts, including an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA), and shares insights into the robust gold and silver market, underscoring what makes ESGold a standout among junior mining stocks.

With a focus on clean mining and sustainable exploration, ESGold is positioned to redefine value in the precious metals sector.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) (FSE: Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold's flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.



Montauban: montauban-gold-project/

