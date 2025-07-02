Russian Night Strike On Kramatorsk Damages 41 Apartment Buildings, Destroys Art School
Additionally, 41 apartment buildings suffered damage from blast waves and debris, with windows shattered and roofs impacted.
The strike also affected two municipal educational institutions and several non-residential infrastructure facilities. Fortunately, no civilian casualties were reported.Read also: Russian drone strike targets rescuers in Donetsk region, damages fire truck
Municipal workers spent the day clearing the aftermath, and affected households are receiving aid from humanitarian organizations. Residents are also eligible to apply for compensation through Ukraine's eRecovery government program.
Earlier reports said that Russian forces attacked seven settlements in the Donetsk region overnight, with Kramatorsk hit five times.
Photo credit: Kramatorsk City Council
