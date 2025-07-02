New World Bank Regional Director Takes Office In Uzbekistan
He began his duties on July 1, succeeding Tatyana Proskuryakova, who held the position since July 2021.
The Central Asia initiative spearheaded by the World Bank is
presently overseeing 85 operational projects, with aggregate
financial commitments surpassing $11 billion. These initiatives
facilitate regional administrations in advancing developmental
objectives and enhancing socio-economic frameworks. The initiative
occupies the runner-up position on a global scale within the Bank's
regional asset allocations, based on project count, and holds the
16th rank in terms of financial throughput.
Benhacine articulated his privilege to spearhead the Bank's robust initiatives in the region, which encompasses a demographic of over 80 million individuals undergoing swift economic and demographic transformations. He underscored his dedication to cultivating inclusive market ecosystems, enhancing quality of life metrics, generating employment opportunities-especially for women and youth demographics-and tackling regional disparities.
Core focal points encompass the amplification of energy, transportation, and trade modalities; the mitigation of hydric scarcity; and the governance of transnational ecological and sanitary-epidemiological contingencies.
An Algerian national, Nadji Benhacine joined the World Bank in 2001. Prior to his current role, he served as Country Manager for Pakistan (2020-2025) and held leadership positions in the Middle East and North Africa. He holds advanced degrees from prestigious institutions, including MIT, and speaks Arabic, French, and English.
