SOCAR, Uzbekneftegaz Give Thumbs Up For Geological Exploration Project In Ustyurt
The meeting noted the high level of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in all areas.
Throughout the dialogue, there was a notable expression of
contentment regarding the inter-organizational dynamics between
SOCAR and Uzbekneftegaz, highlighting the synergistic collaboration
that exists both in bilateral frameworks and within broader
multilateral engagements.
The assembly facilitated a discourse on the salient points delineated in the agenda framework. In this context, it has been documented that significant accords were established concerning the initiative for executing geological exploration activities in the Ustyurt region of Uzbekistan as part of the collaborative framework between the entities involved.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment