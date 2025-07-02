FM, Palestinian Counterpart Discuss Urgent Steps To End Gaza War, Enhance Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 2 (Petra) – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi on Wednesday held a phone call with Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Varsen Shahin to discuss efforts to halt the Israeli aggression on Gaza and strengthen bilateral ties.Safadi congratulated Shahin on her new role, affirming Jordan's commitment to continued cooperation with Palestine across all sectors and close coordination on regional developments.The two ministers underscored the urgent need to end the Israeli assault on Gaza and reach a swap agreement while ensuring the immediate and sufficient entry of humanitarian aid into the besieged Strip, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe exacerbated by ongoing hostilities.Safadi and Shahin also stressed the importance of halting illegal and unilateral Israeli measures in the occupied West Bank, warning that such actions risk escalating tensions and further destabilizing the situation.Reaffirming Jordan's longstanding position, Safadi reiterated that the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the two-state solution, international legitimacy, and the Arab Peace Initiative remains the only path to resolving the conflict and achieving lasting, just peace and regional stability.