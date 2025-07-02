Florida Gun & Gold Expands Services To Empower Legal Gun Owners And Protect South Florida Communities

MENAFN - GetNews) Florida Gun & Gold expands its services to become South Florida's one-stop trusted destination for firearm sales, storage, training, and legal pawn - empowering responsible gun owners and standing firm with the Jewish community.

At a time when many are being told to stay silent, disarm, or comply, Florida Gun & Gold is proudly doing the opposite - expanding its full-spectrum firearm services to empower responsible gun ownership and support communities under threat. As one of the few remaining family-owned gun stores in South Florida , Florida Gun & Gold offers a rare blend of firearm sales, legal pawns, ATF-compliant storage, and daily concealed carry training, all under one roof.

In a rapidly changing world, legal firearm ownership isn't just a right - it's a lifeline. Florida Gun & Gold has stepped up to provide expanded offerings that meet the real-world needs of today's gun owners. Whether it's a secure storage solution for cruise passengers, legal redemption of firearms, or navigating complex SOT/NFA item transfers, Florida Gun & Gold ensures every service is built around compliance, care, and dignity.

“South Florida's Jewish community, travellers, and working families are waking up to an uncomfortable truth: we can't afford to be passive anymore,” said a company spokesperson.“As a proud Jewish-owned business, we're not just selling guns - we're giving our community the knowledge, training, and legal support they need to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

This announcement comes in the wake of increased antisemitic threats and a rising demand for concealed carry training, particularly among first-time firearm owners. Florida Gun & Gold offers daily Concealed Carry classes taught by certified instructors who go beyond the paperwork and focus on situational awareness, safety, and real-world preparedness.

For those traveling through Fort Lauderdale, Florida Gun & Gold also provides secure, ATF-compliant firearm storage, particularly valuable for cruise passengers who legally cannot board with a firearm but want to ensure their weapons are safely stored during their trip. In addition, the store's firearm pawn and redemption services provide a lawful, respectful option for those seeking short-term financial relief.

“We're solving a real problem,” the spokesperson added.“People don't just need a place to buy a gun - they need a place that makes them feel seen, educated, and legally supported. That's what sets us apart from big-box retailers and anonymous online sellers.”

In response to rising concerns in the community, the company also highlighted the May 22, 2025, Sun Sentinel article,“Never Again is a Lie if We Don't Wake Up”, calling it a wake-up call for Jewish Americans and freedom-loving citizens across Florida. Florida Gun & Gold stands as a counterpoint to apathy, offering legal empowerment, secure storage, and training with a conscience.

About Florida Gun & Gold

Florida Gun & Gold is Fort Lauderdale's trusted, family-owned gun store and precious metals buyer. We specialize in firearm sales, legal pawns, secure storage, SOT/NFA item handling, and daily concealed carry training. As a Jewish-owned business, we proudly stand with Israel and support all who believe in the right and the responsibility to protect themselves and their communities.