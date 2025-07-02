Affordable Divorce Services Now Accessible Through Divorcego's Fixed-Fee Packages

MENAFN - GetNews) DivorceGo offers transparent, low-cost divorce solutions across Ontario with flat-rate packages starting at $450-ideal for uncontested and joint divorces.

DivorceGo, a trusted family law firm in Ontario, is helping couples dissolve their marriages without the financial strain of traditional litigation. With fixed-fee divorce packages starting at just $450 , DivorceGo is setting a new standard for affordability, transparency, and convenience in uncontested divorce services.

“Divorce shouldn't be a financial burden,” said Numan Bajwa, Founder and Family Lawyer at DivorceGo.“Our goal is to make the process as simple and cost-effective as possible for families in Ontario.”

DivorceGo's two main packages provide flexibility for varying budgets and legal needs:



The $450 Paperwork Package is designed for clients who want help preparing all the required documents but prefer to file on their own. This includes a complete consultation and professionally drafted court forms.

The $850 Complete Divorce Package includes end-to-end service-preparing, filing, serving, and managing all court correspondence. Clients can also opt for a 2-payment plan to ease upfront costs.









Both options are ideal for uncontested divorce in Ontario , allowing couples to avoid court battles and unnecessary legal fees.

In addition to fixed legal fees, clients are responsible for the Ontario court filing fee of $669 , which is standard across the province. However, DivorceGo ensures clients are aware of fee waiver options , which can reduce this fee to as low as $10 depending on income and financial hardship.

“We educate our clients about cost-saving options like court fee waivers and joint applications,” said Bajwa.“It's not just about offering legal services - it's about supporting real people during a difficult time.”

Unlike other services that hide fees behind complex billing structures, DivorceGo publishes transparent divorce costs on their website, empowering users to plan ahead without surprises.

For contested cases that require litigation , DivorceGo provides additional legal support at an hourly rate of $300. While contested divorces can cost thousands, the firm encourages early resolution through mediation or legal coaching to keep expenses manageable.

DivorceGo also emphasizes the advantages of joint divorce applications , which can reduce delays and eliminate the need for process serving.“If both parties agree, a joint divorce is the smartest and most affordable path,” said Bajwa.

With locations in Toronto and service coverage across Ontario - including Barrie, Ottawa, Windsor, and Mississauga - DivorceGo continues to be a leader in family law innovation .

About DivorceGo

DivorceGo is operated by Bluetown Law, a family law firm based in Toronto, Ontario. Founded by family lawyer Numan Bajwa , DivorceGo focuses on helping clients file uncontested and joint divorces at fixed, affordable rates. Their mission is to simplify the legal process while providing professional support during major life transitions.