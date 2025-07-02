Whale Unveils Enterprise AI Suite To Revolutionize Business Operations For In-Person Commerce

MENAFN - GetNews) Singapore-based Whale launches a transformative AI product suite-Alivia, Echo, SpaceSight, and Harbor-bolstered by $60M in recent funding to drive global expansion.

Singapore - Whale, a Singapore-based leader in enterprise AI, has launched a powerful product suite designed to redefine how businesses operate and engage with customers. Backed by over $60 million including BOSCH Ventures, MTR Lab, Singtel Innov8, MDI Ventures, and Gentree Fund. This follows the Series C1 round completed in early 2023 which had participation from existing investors Temasek and Linear Capital. Whale's new offerings-Alivia, Echo, SpaceSight, and Harbor-integrate advanced AI to deliver real-time insights and automate workflows for any industry related to in-person commerce, including retail, banking, insurance and food & beverage. The fresh capital will fuel Whale's global expansion and product innovation.

A Unified AI Ecosystem for Enterprises

Serving over 600+ enterprises, Whale's platform supports millions of daily real-time interactions. Its interconnected hardware captures unstructured data, such as voice and video, across operations, sales, and marketing, transforming it into unified, structured analytics. Alivia, Whale's agentic AI platform, then leverages this data to enhance operational efficiency, turning insights into actionable plans for leading consumer brands worldwide.







“Enterprises need systems that think and act like their best employees,” said Whale's CEO, Jerry Ye.“With our recent funding, we're scaling our vision to deliver impactful AI solutions globally.”

Alivia: The Brain Behind Enterprise Workflows

Alivia, the suite's core, is a customizable Agentic AI platform blending Chain-of-Thought (CoT) and Chain-of-Action (CoA) capabilities. It processes vast datasets and knowledge graphs to provide actionable insights in real-time, from financial analysis to campaign monitoring.







Key Features:



Step-by-step reasoning and multi-step task execution.

Knowledge graph integration for context-aware answers.

MCP integration to enhance enterprise connectivity and data orchestration. Scenario fine-tuned models across finance, marketing, and operations.



By leveraging these capabilities, Alivia integrates company proprietary data and third-party data to empower enterprises to make timely decisions, significantly enhancing employee efficiency, streamlining workflows, and driving operational success.

Echo: Redefining Voice Intelligence

Echo transforms audio data with real-time transcription, multi-language support, and contextual analysis. Available on three devices-Echo Mini, Pro, and Max. Echo integrates with knowledge bases to deliver professional service experiences, enabling efficient resolution of customer inquiries. Its AI-driven conversation summaries and service intelligence assessments provide rapid insights into customer needs and comprehensive analysis of the entire sales and service process.







Key Features:



Real-time transcription with multi-language support and contextual analysis for accurate voice data processing.

Advanced hardware with up to 24-hour operational sustainability and noise-canceling technology to ensure uninterrupted, clear audio capture in diverse environments. Integration with enterprise knowledge bases for professional, context-aware service experiences and efficient customer problem-solving.









Echo's AI-powered conversation summaries and service intelligence assessments enable rapid understanding of customer needs and comprehensive optimization of the sales and service process, while its ability to audit sales performance and identify key customer feedback through voice interaction data drives enhanced efficiency and actionable insights for enterprises.

SpaceSight: Spatial Intelligence for Physical Environments

SpaceSight delivers AI-driven spatial intelligence for retail and warehouses, powered by 32T edge computing for real-time tracking and automated inspections. It optimizes operations and customer experiences, replacing time-consuming, labor-intensive store audits with efficient AI-driven insights.







Key Features :



ReID de-duplication for accurate customer pathway tracking.

Visual AI for inventory, safety compliance, and real-time environmental sensing. Demographic identification for store-level tailored marketing.









SpaceSight replaces manual, resource-heavy store audits with continuous AI-driven inspections, identifying issues like misplaced products, stockouts, or safety hazards in real-time, reducing audit time and labor costs.

Harbor: Streamlined Content Creation and Delivery

Harbor powers enterprise content needs, offering AI-driven tools to create, manage, and distribute text, images, and videos across 20+ platforms like TikTok and WeChat, ensuring brand consistency.







Key Features :



High-quality, AI-generated content for campaigns.

Multi-channel publishing with compliance tools. Seamless brand guideline integration.



Whale's integrated platform enabled faster responses and consistent customer experiences. With $60 million in new funding, the company is set to expand its footprint in Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe, enhancing its AI suite while mainly focused on brick-and-mortar retail.

“We're building intelligent infrastructure for forward-thinking enterprises,” said Ye.“This funding accelerates our mission to combine AI tech with real-world impact.”

For more information, visit Whale