Jaipuria Institute Of Management Earns 'Best Place To Work' Title, Redefining Workplace Excellence In Education

2025-07-02 03:05:41
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, July 02, 2025: Jaipuria Institute of Management has been honored as a "Best Place to Work" in the Education and Training sector by Great Place to Work® India, marking a milestone evolution from six consecutive years of being Great Place to Work-CertifiedTM.

This prestigious recognition underscores Jaipuria's relentless commitment to fostering a values-driven, inclusive, and high-performance culture, setting a rare benchmark in India's B-school ecosystem.

The coveted award reflects Jaipuria's outstanding performance in the Trust IndexTM survey and Culture AuditTM, placing it among the top workplaces across industries in 2025. This designation is a testament to the institute's people-first culture, its "One Jaipuria" integrated campus model, and a deep-rooted belief in inclusive, sustainable growth.

"With this recognition, we affirm that at Jaipuria, culture is strategy. Our people thrive because we listen, we empower, and we evolve together," said Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Jaipuria Institute of Management. "The Best Place to Work honor validates the collective spirit of our educators, administrators, and leadership who drive purpose with passion."

Backed by AACSB accreditation and an average ₹36.6 LPA top placement package, Jaipuria's culture blends academic excellence with employee engagement, resulting in industry-ready graduates and a resilient, future-facing institution. This accolade further strengthens the institute's positioning as a magnet for top academic talent and strategic industry collaborations.

"This recognition is not just about being the best; it's about sustaining excellence with purpose. It reflects our belief that great culture builds great careers and performance. Every initiative, from flexible work models to continuous learning pathways is thoughtfully designed with empathy, clarity, and a focus on long-term impact,'' added Rakesh Ranjan, Vice President, Human Resources, Jaipuria Institute of Management.

In an education sector often marked by transactional systems, Jaipuria Institute of Management distinguishes itself with a holistic approach to institutional culture, one that enhances academic rigor, employee satisfaction, and student success alike.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of India's leading business schools with campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore. Known for academic excellence and innovation, it is among the few Indian B-schools to hold the prestigious AACSB accreditation, placing it in the top 6% of management institutes globally. All campuses are NBA accredited, NAAC 'A' graded, and AIU (Association of Indian Universities) recognized, reflecting a consistent commitment to quality and global standards.

The institute is ranked among the Top 75 Management Institutes in India by NIRF 2024 and has recently been recognized as India's first AI-native MBA Institute, integrating artificial intelligence into curriculum, pedagogy, and student services.

