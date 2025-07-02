403
Abcloudz Awarded Google Cloud Gaming Expertise
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) ABCloudz has been recognized with the Google Cloud Gaming Expertise designation. This means our team has proven experience building and supporting cloud infrastructure for gaming, especially with high-load databases and reliable backends on Google Cloud.
What does this expertise really mean?
The Gaming Expertise designation confirms that ABCloudz has a proven track record in delivering projects for the gaming sector. This means our team has successfully built and managed cloud infrastructure for gaming companies, including migration, backend optimization, high-availability setup, and scalable data processing for live games.
For Google Cloud partners, Gaming Expertise typically includes:
.Cloud projects for game studios: Deploying, migrating, and supporting gaming services and platforms on Google Cloud.
.Optimizing game servers: Ensuring high availability, scalability, and performance for multiplayer applications.
.Game data management: Analyzing player behavior, handling large volumes of real-time data, and enabling in-depth monitoring.
.Security and stability: Protecting gaming backends from DDoS attacks and cheating, ensuring uptime and data safety.
This expertise is not about game development. It is about building, migrating, and supporting the infrastructure that keeps live-service games running smoothly at scale.
The project behind the badge
We earned this designation by moving Super Evil Megacorp's backend from AWS to GCP and managing it end to end:
.Multi-region deployment: 4 GCP regions × 3 subnets each, with compute instances running Couchbase, Redis, Elasticsearch.
.Database design & resilience: Sized and modeled Couchbase buckets for real-time player data; deployed clusters with cross-region replication to ensure no single point of failure.
.Networking & security: Configured VPCs, firewall rules, bastion hosts, and Cloud DNS to secure and isolate game services.
.Backups & DR: Set up automated snapshots using Filestore and disaster recovery pipelines.
.Monitoring & incident response: Implemented Prometheus/Grafana infrastructure, real-time alerting, and a dedicated support workflow.
This infrastructure now reliably supports global multiplayer titles Catalyst Black and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate, delivering 99.99% uptime and handling over 500,000 matches. To learn more about this project, check out our detailed blog post.
Customer feedback
Craig Wells, Senior Director of Operations at Super Evil Megacorp, shared his thoughts on working with us:“Super Evil Megacorp engaged with ABCloudz to administer our databases on Google Cloud Platform for the launch of our critically acclaimed multiplayer games Catalyst Black and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate (Apple Arcade). Their expertise, diligence, and efforts ensured we had zero downtime and no data loss during our global launch to millions of players.”
In short:
If your game needs a stable, secure, and scalable cloud backend, ABCloudz, backed by Google, can deliver. Reach out to discuss how we can apply this expertise to your project.
Company :-ABCloudz
User :- Andrii Koval
Email :...Url :- abcloud
