Saudi Ministry: Travel Account Surplus Up 11.7 Pct In '25 Q1
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 2 (KUNA) -- Saudi tourism sector's travel account sector increased by 11.7 percent in the first quarter of 2025 at around SAR 26.8 billion (USD 7.15 billion), compared to 2024's SAR 24 billion (USD 6.40 billion) within the same period, according to a ministry statement on Wednesday.
Travel account generally refers to tracking of expenses related to travel whether for personnel or business purposes.
The statement indicated that spending from tourists coming from abroad had increased by 9.7 percent in the first quarter of this year at around SAR 49.4 billion (USD 13.17 billion) compared to SAR 45 billion (USD 12 billion) in the same period in 2024.
The ministry affirmed that such numbers reflected the growth of tourism in Saudi Arabia. (end)
