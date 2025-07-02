403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Swiss Gov't Orders Shutdown Of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 2 (KUNA) -- The Swiss government on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's office in Geneva, Swiss Federal Department of Internal Affairs announced.
Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that the Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ASF) formally shut down the organization after ruling it no longer meeting the legal requirements to operate.
The foundation has lost all ties to Switzerland because it lacks both a legal representative and an official address in the country.
Founded earlier this year with backing from the Israeli occupation forces and the US, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sought to coordinate aid delivery to Gaza outside United Nations channels.
Its activities quickly drew sharp criticism from Swiss political and legal circles and faced strong opposition from international bodies, especially the UN.
The Swiss NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) TRIAL International earlier filed two complaints with federal authorities, urging an investigation into the foundation's operations and funding sources.
UN reports say aid distributions overseen by the foundation have led to more than 500 civilian deaths in Gaza through direct gunfire. (end)
imk
Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that the Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ASF) formally shut down the organization after ruling it no longer meeting the legal requirements to operate.
The foundation has lost all ties to Switzerland because it lacks both a legal representative and an official address in the country.
Founded earlier this year with backing from the Israeli occupation forces and the US, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sought to coordinate aid delivery to Gaza outside United Nations channels.
Its activities quickly drew sharp criticism from Swiss political and legal circles and faced strong opposition from international bodies, especially the UN.
The Swiss NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) TRIAL International earlier filed two complaints with federal authorities, urging an investigation into the foundation's operations and funding sources.
UN reports say aid distributions overseen by the foundation have led to more than 500 civilian deaths in Gaza through direct gunfire. (end)
imk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- $70M Committed To Boba Network As Foundation Concludes BOBA Token Agreement With FTX Recovery Trust
- B2PRIME Announces B2MEET - Private Forums For Top-Tier Market Insights
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- Roam Launches On Binance Alpha And Solana's Meteora DEX, Expands Cross-Chain Access Via BSC Integration
CommentsNo comment