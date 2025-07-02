Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Swiss Gov't Orders Shutdown Of Gaza Humanitarian Foundation


2025-07-02 03:05:17
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, July 2 (KUNA) -- The Swiss government on Wednesday ordered the dissolution of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's office in Geneva, Swiss Federal Department of Internal Affairs announced.
Swiss public broadcaster RTS reported that the Federal Supervisory Authority for Foundations (ASF) formally shut down the organization after ruling it no longer meeting the legal requirements to operate.
The foundation has lost all ties to Switzerland because it lacks both a legal representative and an official address in the country.
Founded earlier this year with backing from the Israeli occupation forces and the US, the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sought to coordinate aid delivery to Gaza outside United Nations channels.
Its activities quickly drew sharp criticism from Swiss political and legal circles and faced strong opposition from international bodies, especially the UN.
The Swiss NGO (Non-Governmental Organization) TRIAL International earlier filed two complaints with federal authorities, urging an investigation into the foundation's operations and funding sources.
UN reports say aid distributions overseen by the foundation have led to more than 500 civilian deaths in Gaza through direct gunfire. (end)
